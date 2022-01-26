Release date, pre-order benefits, price and more • Pokémon Center

All eyes are on Pokémon Legends: Arceus, the new Game Freak title for Nintendo Switch. This game promises to revolutionize the franchise by giving a new look to the gameplay of a main Pokémon title. The development of Pokémon Legends: Arceus brings a totally new combat and capture system, as well as an open world where missions can be carried out similar to Monster Hunter game (ARPG). Here we will tell you some details about what you should know about Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Pokemon Legends Release Date: Arceus

Pokémon Legends: Arceus or Leyendas Arceus, will be available to play from Friday, January 28, 2022 for Nintendo Switch.

The game can be obtained both in physical stores and in digital format through Nintendo eShop.

Price and benefit for pre-ordering Pokémon Legends Arceus

The game costs a few $59.99, or €59.99 if you live in Europe. By buying it in advance, reserving through stores like GAME or in digital format via eShop you will have some benefits such as character outfit DLC, Arceus figures, and more depending on where you do it.

Reserve in GAME

When reserving the game in GAME (Spain) you will receive the Garchomp Flashy Set that will come in DLC format and also a Hisui region map art. They also give away a figure of Arceus.

Reservation at FNAC

The reservation in FNAC (Spain) brings the Garchomp Flashy Set DLC and a Steelbook. (limited steelbooks)

Digital Pre-order on Nintendo eShop

If you decide to pre-order the digital version of Pokémon Legends Arceus instead, rYou will receive the Growlithe Eye-Catching Set (Hisui’s form) and a Bloodhound Mask. To access the benefit you must enter the option Mysterious gift and Receive online, this must be done before May 9, 2022.

Also, if you download the game before May 9, 2022, you will receive a code to redeem in-game for 30 Peso Balls.

This code will be available from launch day, until May 9, 2022. You will then have time to redeem it until May 16, 2022. It is a one-time use code and does not require a Nintendo Switch Online subscription.

final trailer

On January 25, 2022, the final trailer for Pokémon Legends: Arceus was released, where they show us what the Columna Lanza area of ​​yesteryear looked like, a panoramic view of Mount Corona, a bit of gameplay with the character capturing Pokémon in Hisui, performing missions and escaping wild Pokémon totally out of control, as well as a preview of what the final evolutions of the initial ones will be Hisui Forms.

Have you already made the reservation of Pokémon Legends Arceus? Tell us in the comments!

Don’t miss out on anything!

Turn on notifications. touch here