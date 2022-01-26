PS Plus February 2022 games aren’t leaking ahead of time for the first time in months

With less than two days to go until we know the PS Plus games for February 2022, we see that for the first time in months… they haven’t been leaked!

The announcement of new games of the month on PlayStation Plus It is something highly anticipated by thousands of players, but in recent months Sony has lost the surprise factor, because always leaked before.

Since mid-2021, on the French website Dealabs, the user billbil-kun has always leaked the games of the month for PlayStation Plus subscribers five days or a week in advance.

The January games, for example, were leaked on December 22nd, only to be announced a week later on December 29th. The December ones, the same…

At the moment (and at the risk of eating our words) the same has not happened this month. Since the games of the month of January will no longer be available from February 1, 2022 at 11:00 CET, when they are replaced by the new February ones.

Therefore, the announcement of the new PS Plus games for February 2022 it has to be in sometime this week.

Maybe billbil-kun wanted to keep it to himself this time, or maybe they’ll announce it as soon as we post this (which wouldn’t surprise us, although we’d run back to update it), or maybe it’s really Sony has plugged that leak.

Remember that the free PS Plus games for January 2022 are Deep Rock Galactic, Person 5 Strikers Y dirty 5. This month there were no exclusive PS5 games, as there have been in the past: Deep Rock Galactic and Dirt 5 were available separately for PS4 and PS5. Persona 5 Strikers only has a PS4 version.

The PS Plus subscription allows you to play online, and every month you get several free games. Those of 2021, in total, are equivalent to almost 1,300 euros, among more than 40 games offered. Of course, if you cancel your subscription, you will no longer be able to access them.

It sounds louder every time Sony will unify its PS Plus and PS Now services into one, under the code name “Spartacus”, and that would bring the long-awaited backwards compatibility with PS1, PS2, PS3 and PSP. There are many clues about it…