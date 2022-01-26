Profeco asks not to load fuel at these gas stations

Through visits, operations and verification, the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (prophet) ensures that commercial establishments comply with legal provisions. It also evaluates the quality and, if it finds any irregularity, it has the capacity to apply fines, closures and even destruction of products. It also emits alerts consumers about items and businesses that are a risk. And this happened with two gas stations.

Through a statement issued a few days ago, the prophet revealed that two gas stations they were not verified. The cause would be because they hide something, so the body recommends people not to load fuel there.

The establishments in question are Jokabral, in Miguel Auza, Zacatecas Y Jorge Hernandez, in the Chona, Jalisco.

In addition to the above, the holder of the prophet, Ricardo Sheffield Padilla, shared during the morning conference of the President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador who were treated through apps from liter x liter, a total of 413 complaints through 240 visits or verifications.

The agency seeks to alert consumers about the different services and products they use, to take care of their health or integrity. Whenever an irregularity is detected, it is reported to the authorities, it is published immediately on their site and replicated in press bulletins, on the Consumer Magazine, in its printed and online versions and, through social networks, What Facebook and Twitter.

Therefore, the importance of verification so that consumers have the guarantee that the products and services are in accordance with the Federal Consumer Protection Law and comply with the provisions of official Mexican standards.



How to avoid fuel theft?

Although it is not known exactly what the aforementioned establishments hide, we share with you that the practice of delivering less fuel to the user is common in various gas stations, that is why you must be vigilant when it comes to this illicit action.

The prophet it has closed hundreds of service stations due to irregularities. However, as there are thousands of stations, the risk may still be present. That is why the Attorney General provides these six advice that can help drivers avoid falling into the robbery of gasoline:

1. Fill gas before your reservation runs out. On average, a vehicle can travel 40 kilometers with the gasoline remaining in his tank’s reserve, you’ll notice how much the gauge goes up.

2. Watch the display. Verify that the display is always at zero before they serve you the fuel and that the price corresponds to the official costs issued.

3. Ask for your ticket or note of your purchase. when you buy gasoline ask for your ticket, note or invoice, if you detect anomalies the prophet carry out the inspection corresponding to the place.

4. Check the holograms. In front of the dispensaries or dispensers of gasoline, next to the display, observe that some holograms of the prophet Or the Accredited Verification Union (UVA), these indicate that the dispensers are calibrated.

5. Do not measure fuel in plastic jugs. This material warps, so you won’t know exactly how much fuel.

6. Leaks or drips. Check that there is no moisture on the floor, as this indicates that there could be a leak in the hose.

And, remember, if you know of any establishment that commits abusive practices, report it to the prophet.

