Prisoners of Ghostland, with Nicolas Cage, will be released on January 28

Against the Current Films has confirmed the theatrical release of Ghostland Prisoners, the new film by the Japanese director Sion Sono, one of the most outstanding Japanese directors of the last two decades thanks to films like Suicide Club (the suicide club), love exposure (love exhibition) Y Tokyo Tribe, for the next day January 28.

Ghostland Prisoners is starring Nicolas Cage (Mom and Dad). They accompany you in the distribution sofia boutella (Star Trek: Beyond, The Mummy), Nick Cassavetes (Face to face) Y Bill Mosley (the devil’s renegades).

When Bernice disappears without a trace, her grandfather, the warlord known as The Governor, breaks a bank robber out of jail, forces him to wear a bomb-rigged leather suit, and gives him five days to kill him. retrieve it or suffer explosive consequences. In his adventure, the thief will also seek to redeem himself from his sins.

The film was presented in the Official Section out of competition at the Sitges Festival, after having passed through the Sundance Festival. He also participated in the Fancine Málaga, in the Donostia Fantasy and Horror Film Week and in Terror Molins.