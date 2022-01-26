Prices, versions and equipment in Mexico

The long-awaited upgrade to the Jetta is here. The Volkswagen Jetta 2022 It arrives in Mexico with a subtle redesign, some new equipment and slight changes in the mechanical configuration throughout its different versions. Here we tell you what its characteristics are and price in Mexico.

on video

The redesign It manifests itself through a new grille decoration, a fascia more in tune with the latest Volkswagen releases —with vertical lights on the sides— and a rear bumper with a new contrasting piece that simulates exhaust outlets. The GLI version emphasizes its sporty approach with some red details on the front and a specific diffuser with dual exhaust outlets.

The range in Mexico at the moment is made up of versions trend line, comfort line, sport line Y GLI, each with its own design and size of wheels. The entire range includes LED lighting for headlights and taillights and, depending on the version, seven colors to choose from: Pure White, Kings Red, Deep Black, Pyrite Silver, Platinum Grey, Pure Gray and Rising Blue.

When opening the doors we will find very specific news, such as the introduction of the new Volkswagen steering wheel design. Throughout the range there is also the new VW Play infotainment system with 10″ screen and wireless compatibility with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

From the Trendline version, the most accessible, the Volkswagen Jetta 2022 includes six airbags, smart key, digital instrument panel, infotainment with 6.5″ screen, cruise control and 16″ wheels with caps. Throughout the range, equipment sunroof, two-zone automatic air conditioning, electrochromic rearview mirror, 10″ screen, reverse camera, blind spot monitor, automatic high beam assistant, rain sensor, wireless charger, autonomous emergency brake and wheels up to 18 are added “.

With regard to engines, all versions —except GLI— retain the configuration of the previous model: a 1.4-liter turbocharged engine of 150 hp and 184 lb-ft, associated with a six-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission, with the option of a six-speed manual transmission in the most accessible version.

The Volkswagen Jetta GLI 2022 keeps his 2.0-liter turbocharged engine, 230 hp and 258 lb-ft, but it replaces the previous model’s six-speed box with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic, to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in around 6.8 seconds.

The Volkswagen Jetta 2022 price in Mexico starts at 379,990 pesos. Among its main competitors are Nissan Sentra, Honda Civic, Mazda3 and KIA Forte. Below is the detail of equipment and price of its different versions. At the moment nothing has been mentioned regarding the Highline version. As soon as that information is available, we will update this post.

Volkswagen Jetta 2022: Prices in Mexico

Jetta Trendline Manual 379,990 pesos Jetta Trend Line 399,990 pesos Jetta Comfort Line 434,990 pesos Jetta Sport Line 498,990 pesos Jetta GLI 598,990 pesos

Jetta Trend Line

150 hp and 184 lb-ft 1.4 TSI engine

electronic differential lock

electronic stability control

six air bags

active front headlands

electric parking brake

cruise control

Auto-on LED headlights

Air conditioning

trip computer

smart key

Digital instrument cluster

Infotainment with 6.5″ screen

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility

fabric upholstery

16″ steel wheels with caps

Jetta Comfort Line

Add about Trendline:

Safety lugs on all four wheels

Reverse camera

Front and rear parking sensors

Electrochromic rear view mirror

Rain sensor

wireless charger for phones

Infotainment VW Play with 10″ screen

Wireless compatibility with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Lower LED lights in the fascia

16″ aluminum wheels

Jetta Sport Line

Add about Comfortline:

Tire pressure loss indicator

blind spot monitor

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Auto High Beam Assist

Two-zone automatic climate control

Heated side mirrors

Driver’s seat with electrical adjustment

Synthetic leather upholstery

Signature LED Headlights

Sporty exterior details

sunroof

17″ aluminum wheels

Jetta GLI

Add about Sportline: