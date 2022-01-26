Prices, versions and equipment in Mexico
The long-awaited upgrade to the Jetta is here. The Volkswagen Jetta 2022 It arrives in Mexico with a subtle redesign, some new equipment and slight changes in the mechanical configuration throughout its different versions. Here we tell you what its characteristics are and price in Mexico.
The redesign It manifests itself through a new grille decoration, a fascia more in tune with the latest Volkswagen releases —with vertical lights on the sides— and a rear bumper with a new contrasting piece that simulates exhaust outlets. The GLI version emphasizes its sporty approach with some red details on the front and a specific diffuser with dual exhaust outlets.
The range in Mexico at the moment is made up of versions trend line, comfort line, sport line Y GLI, each with its own design and size of wheels. The entire range includes LED lighting for headlights and taillights and, depending on the version, seven colors to choose from: Pure White, Kings Red, Deep Black, Pyrite Silver, Platinum Grey, Pure Gray and Rising Blue.
When opening the doors we will find very specific news, such as the introduction of the new Volkswagen steering wheel design. Throughout the range there is also the new VW Play infotainment system with 10″ screen and wireless compatibility with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
From the Trendline version, the most accessible, the Volkswagen Jetta 2022 includes six airbags, smart key, digital instrument panel, infotainment with 6.5″ screen, cruise control and 16″ wheels with caps. Throughout the range, equipment sunroof, two-zone automatic air conditioning, electrochromic rearview mirror, 10″ screen, reverse camera, blind spot monitor, automatic high beam assistant, rain sensor, wireless charger, autonomous emergency brake and wheels up to 18 are added “.
With regard to engines, all versions —except GLI— retain the configuration of the previous model: a 1.4-liter turbocharged engine of 150 hp and 184 lb-ft, associated with a six-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission, with the option of a six-speed manual transmission in the most accessible version.
The Volkswagen Jetta GLI 2022 keeps his 2.0-liter turbocharged engine, 230 hp and 258 lb-ft, but it replaces the previous model’s six-speed box with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic, to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in around 6.8 seconds.
The Volkswagen Jetta 2022 price in Mexico starts at 379,990 pesos. Among its main competitors are Nissan Sentra, Honda Civic, Mazda3 and KIA Forte. Below is the detail of equipment and price of its different versions. At the moment nothing has been mentioned regarding the Highline version. As soon as that information is available, we will update this post.
Volkswagen Jetta 2022: Prices in Mexico
|
Jetta Trendline Manual
|
379,990 pesos
|
Jetta Trend Line
|
399,990 pesos
|
Jetta Comfort Line
|
434,990 pesos
|
Jetta Sport Line
|
498,990 pesos
|
Jetta GLI
|
598,990 pesos
Jetta Trend Line
- 150 hp and 184 lb-ft 1.4 TSI engine
- electronic differential lock
- electronic stability control
- six air bags
- active front headlands
- electric parking brake
- cruise control
- Auto-on LED headlights
- Air conditioning
- trip computer
- smart key
- Digital instrument cluster
- Infotainment with 6.5″ screen
- Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility
- fabric upholstery
- 16″ steel wheels with caps
Jetta Comfort Line
Add about Trendline:
- Safety lugs on all four wheels
- Reverse camera
- Front and rear parking sensors
- Electrochromic rear view mirror
- Rain sensor
- wireless charger for phones
- Infotainment VW Play with 10″ screen
- Wireless compatibility with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- Lower LED lights in the fascia
- 16″ aluminum wheels
Jetta Sport Line
Add about Comfortline:
- Tire pressure loss indicator
- blind spot monitor
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Auto High Beam Assist
- Two-zone automatic climate control
- Heated side mirrors
- Driver’s seat with electrical adjustment
- Synthetic leather upholstery
- Signature LED Headlights
- Sporty exterior details
- sunroof
- 17″ aluminum wheels
Jetta GLI
Add about Sportline:
- 230 hp and 258 lb-ft 2.0 TSI engine
- 7-speed DSG transmission
- Sports differential lock
- Independent rear suspension
- Forward collision alert with autonomous emergency braking
- adaptive cruise control
- Fatigue detection
- Side mirrors with memory
- Beats sound system with subwoofer
- Volkswagen Digital Cockpit
- Heated and ventilated front seats
- Driver’s seat with memory
- Ambient lighting with 10 colors to choose from
- Aluminum pedals
- Paddle shifters at the wheel
- 18″ aluminum wheels