Price of the dollar today Wednesday, peso is trading higher

Today, Wednesday, January 26, 2022, the dollar quotes at $20.6117 pesos per unit, with an upward trend. According to Banxico’s latest report, the spot interbank dollar ended Tuesday at 20.6239 units.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso begins the session with an appreciation of 0.23% or 4.7 cents, trading around 20.57 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a minimum of 20.5581 and a maximum of 20.6273 pesos.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.6239 – Sell: $20.6239

: Buy $20.6239 – Sell: $20.6239 HSBC : Buy: $20.13 – Sell: $20.86

: Buy: $20.13 – Sell: $20.86 Banamex : Buy: $19.96 – Sell: $21.14

: Buy: $19.96 – Sell: $21.14 Bancomer: Purchase: $19.98 – Sale: $20.87

Purchase: $19.98 – Sale: $20.87 Banorte: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90 Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.30 – Sale: $21.30

Purchase: $18.30 – Sale: $21.30 IXE: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.20

Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.20 Monex: Buy: $20.18 – Sell: $21.18

Buy: $20.18 – Sell: $21.18 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $20.39

Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $20.39 Inbursa: Purchase: $20.20 – Sale: $21.20

Purchase: $20.20 – Sale: $21.20 Santander: Purchase: $19.65 – Sale: $21.18

Purchase: $19.65 – Sale: $21.18 Exchange: Buy: $20.07 – Sell: $21.08

Buy: $20.07 – Sell: $21.08 Banregio: Purchase: $19.40 – Sale: $21.30

As for bitcoin, it is currently at 38 thousand 431.0 dollars with an upward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $23.25 pesos, for $27.83 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

