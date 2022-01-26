Price of the dollar and exchange rate today, Wednesday, January 26 in Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and Nicaragua

The dollar price and the exchange rate average in Mexico is 20.57 pesos Today, Wednesday, January 26. To purchase can be purchased at 20.56 and at sale It is found at 20.58 pesos.

The different markets have faced volatility due to the growing tension between Russia and the West over Ukraine. Also, investors await the announcement of the monetary policy of the Federal Reserve (Fed, for its acronym in English).

“Signs that the Fed could raise its rate four or more times during the year may cause an additional strengthening of the US dollar against its main crosses,” explained the Base financial group through a report.

Check the price of the green ticket at the start of the exchange market https://t.co/W42ANDOEa6 – Televisa Newscasts (@NTelevisa_com) January 26, 2022

Exchange rate of the dollar in Mexican banks on Wednesday, January 26

Citibanamex buy at 19.96 pesos and sell at 21.14 pesos

buy at 19.96 pesos and sell at 21.14 pesos Banorte buy at 19.50 pesos and sell at 20.90 pesos

buy at 19.50 pesos and sell at 20.90 pesos HSBC Mexico buy at 20.13 pesos and sell at 20.86 pesos

buy at 20.13 pesos and sell at 20.86 pesos BBVA buy at 19.98 pesos and sell at 20.88 pesos

buy at 19.98 pesos and sell at 20.88 pesos Santander buy at 19.68 pesos and sell at 21.20 pesos

Price of the US currency in Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and Nicaragua

Guatemala: 7.69 quetzals

Honduras: 24.56 lempiras

El Salvador: 8.75 Colones

Nicaragua: 35.46 gold cordobas

Likewise, the dollar is expected to trade normally during the middle of this week.