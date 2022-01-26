price in Mexico, characteristics and technical sheet

Xiaomi has presented its new mid-range, the Redmi Note 11 series consisting of four smartphones. These are the global counterpart of the Redmi Note 11 from China with notable changes in its data sheet.

The Redmi Note 11, Note 11S, Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro 5G Their main characteristics are the integration of AMOLED screens and a 5,000 mAh battery in all models, in addition to up to 108 megapixels and 67W charging in older models, with variations in the smaller brothers.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11, Note 11S, Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro 5G, technical characteristics

Redmi Note 11 Redmi Note 11s Redmi Note 11 Pro Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G Dimensions and weight 159.8 x 73.8 x 8mm 179 grams 159.8 x 73.8 x 8mm 179 grams 164.1 x 76.1 x 8.1mm 202 grams 164.1 x 76.1 x 8.1mm 202 grams Screen 6.43-inch AMOLED FullHD+ resolution, 2400 x 1080 90 Hz refresh rate DCI-P3 1000 nits maximum brightness hole in screen 6.43-inch AMOLED FullHD+ resolution, 2400 x 1080 90 Hz refresh rate DCI-P3 1000 nits maximum brightness hole in screen 6.67-inch AMOLED FullHD+ resolution, 2400 x 1080 120 Hz refresh rate DCI-P3 1200 nits maximum brightness hole in screen 6.67-inch AMOLED FullHD+ resolution, 2400 x 1080 120 Hz refresh rate DCI-P3 1200 nits maximum brightness hole in screen chipsets Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 MediaTek Helio G96 MediaTek Helio G96 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 RAM 4/6GB LPDDR4x 6/8GB LPDDR4x 6/8GB LPDDR4x 6/8GB LPDDR4x Storage 64/128GB UFS 2.2 Expandable with microSD 64/128GB UFS 2.2 Expandable with microSD 64/128GB UFS 2.2 Expandable with microSD 64/128GB UFS 2.2 Expandable with microSD Operating system MIUI 13 based on Android 11 MIUI 13 based on Android 11 MIUI 13 based on Android 11 MIUI 13 based on Android 11 main chambers Quadruple: 50 megapixels f / 1.8 main 8 megapixels f / 2.2 ultra wide angle of 118 ° 2 megapixel macro f / 2.4 2 megapixels f/2.4 for depth Quadruple: 108 megapixels f / 2.9 main 8 megapixels f / 2.2 ultra wide angle of 118 ° 2 megapixel macro f / 2.4 2 megapixels f/2.4 for depth Quadruple: 108 megapixels f / 2.9 main 8 megapixels f / 2.2 ultra wide angle of 118 ° 2 megapixel macro f / 2.4 2 megapixels f/2.4 for depth Triple: 108 megapixels f / 2.9 main 8 megapixels f / 2.2 ultra wide angle of 118 ° 2 megapixel macro f / 2.4 Frontal camera 13 megapixel f/2.4 16 megapixel f/2.4 16 megapixel f/2.4 16 megapixel f/2.4 Battery 5,000 mAh with 33W charging via USB Type-C 5,000 mAh with 33W charging via USB Type-C 5,000 mAh with 67W charging via USB Type-C 5,000 mAh with 67W charging via USB Type-C Others side fingerprint sensor 3.5mm audio jack dual speakers Bluetooth 5.0 infrared port side fingerprint sensor 3.5mm audio jack dual speakers Bluetooth 5.0 infrared port side fingerprint sensor 3.5mm audio jack dual speakers Bluetooth 5.1 infrared port NFC side fingerprint sensor 5G connectivity 3.5mm audio jack dual speakers Bluetooth 5.1 infrared port NFC Price From $179 From $249 From $299 From $329

Xiaomi repeats the strategy of the previous generation, and its new global Redmi Note 11 series range consists of four smartphones, all with the same flat edge design (inherited from its brothers in China) and powered by MIUI 13, the new version of Xiaomi’s operating system that also makes its international debut.

Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S



Redmi Note 11

The Redmi Note 11 and Note 11S, the younger brothers, share the same panel 6.43-inch AMOLED, FullHD + resolution and 90 Hz. However, the differences begin in the power: the Redmi Note 11 has a Snapdragon 680 chipset, assisted by 4 or 6 GB of RAM, while the Redmi Note 11S has a MediaTek Helio G96 chipset, accompanied by 6 or 8 GB of RAM. In both cases the internal memory may be 64 or 128 GB, expandable via microSD.

There are also differences in the cameras. The Redmi Note 11 has a main sensor of 50 megapixels and the Redmi Note 11S makes the leap to the 108 megapixels, for the first time in Xiaomi’s cheapest mid-range. Of the rest, both smartphones share 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle, 2-megapixel macro and 2-megapixel depth sensors. For the selfiethe younger brother stays with 13 megapixels and the older one, with 16 megapixels, both with a hole in the screen.



Redmi Note 11S

The 5,000 mAh battery becomes standard throughout Xiaomi’s mid-range, with the detail of which the Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S stay with a 33W charge. Finally, dual speakers, 3.5 mm audio jack, infrared port and side fingerprint sensor complement the technical features of the smaller brothers.

Redmi Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro 5G

We pass to the older brothers. The Redmi Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro 5G also share several aspects, starting with the panel 6.67-inch AMOLED with FullHD + resolution and 120 Hz. The higher refresh rate is an important differentiating aspect of the Note 11 and Note 11S.



Redmi Note 11 Pro

These two models also share cameras: 108 megapixel main, 8 megapixel ultra wide angle and 2 megapixel macro. The difference is that the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G does not have a depth sensor, which is not really a big loss. The front camera is 16 megapixels in both models.

However, the big difference is in the power. The Redmi Note 11 Pro repeats the MediaTek Helio G96 chipset from the Note 11S, while the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G makes the leap to a Snapdragon 695 chipset, to gain the ability to connect to the next generation network. The two older brothers have options of 6 or 8 GB of RAM, and 64 or 128 GB of expandable storage with microSD.



Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G

Again, the 5,000 mAh battery is present, and The Redmi Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro 5G complement it with a 67W fast charge. Finally, the two older models of the Redmi Note 11 family share a side fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm audio jack, dual speakers, and NFC. As its name suggests, the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G is the only one with connectivity to the new network.

In comparison, the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, the most powerful model in the global mid-range, loses the 120W charge and the power of the MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset of the Redmi Note 11 Pro+, the most complete model of the family destined for China.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11, Note 11S, Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro 5G, availability and price





The new Redmi Note 11 family has been presented internationally and It will reach all markets where Xiaomi has a presence, Mexico included. At the moment, only the international prices of AliExpress are known, a store where the four models will be on sale on different dates, with variations according to the memory configuration, but their base prices will be:

Redmi Note 11: from 179 dollars, approximately 3,695 pesos

Redmi Note 11S: from 249 dollars, approximately 5,140 pesos

Redmi Note 11 Pro: from $299, approximately 6,170 pesos

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G: from 329 dollars, approximately 6,790 pesos

Some models will have discounts in their launch prices, for example the cheapest model of the Redmi Note 11 will be at $159, while the most complete of the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G will be at $349, from the original $379.





Taking up Xiaomi’s statement, The Redmi Note 11 family will arrive in Mexico between January and February, as confirmed by the company. However, for now there is no exact information on the dates or the prices that smartphones will have in our country.