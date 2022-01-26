Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Amazon’s best seller in all these countries – Nintenderos

After knowing the latest news of this long-awaited game, we have now received more news related to Pokemon Legends: Arceus in the form of details: it’s about how it’s taking Amazon by storm.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus sweeps Amazon

The information we bring today focuses on the top sales of amazon, where it has been possible to verify that it has been placed at the top in numerous territories. Amazon Japan, Amazon United Kingdom, Amazon Canada, Amazon Spain, Amazon Italy, Amazon France, Amazon Mexico or Amazon Australia are just a few examples.

In some of these stores has even run out. Here you can see it:

when the game is released

Those who have it reserved or are going to reserve it in the shop (remember your digital download size), they will be able to play it from 00:00 local time on January 28. At dawn on that day in your country is when the title will be unlocked.

This means that, for example, players from Australia will be able to enjoy it before those from Spain by time zone.

Those who buy the game physical they will have to wait for the respective stores to send it. For now, only delays have been confirmed by the Pokémon Center chain.

Here you have its general trailer in Spanish:

Return to Sinnoh

We remind you of the premise of this long-awaited title:

Explore vast wildernesses where endless discoveries await you in Pokémon Legends: Arceus for Nintendo Switch. Observe, catch and investigate wild monsters in this action role-playing game set in the past. It takes place when it was not usual for humans and Pokémon to live in harmony. Your adventures take place in the majestic natural surroundings of the Hisui region. You will be in charge of investigating to create the first Pokédex of the region. Return to Sinnoh These lands, which will one day become the Brilliant Diamond and Glistening Pearl region of Sinnoh, boast true natural wonders. Also impressive landscapes and a good number of wild creatures. Some will be familiar to you, while others will be completely new! The enigmatic Arceus is said to be the key to solving a strange phenomenon affecting certain Pokémon in the region. How will this mythical be connected to your adventure? Team Galaxy is made up of the most varied people who have traveled to Hisui to investigate this mysterious region. You are the newest addition to the research division of Team Galaxy and your job is to scour every corner of Hisui in search of species.

What do you think? We read you in the comments. We also leave you with our complete coverage of the Pokémon Legends: Arceus game, scheduled for January 28, 2022, here.

