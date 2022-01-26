PlayStation Plus February: you can download these 3 attractive titles

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

PlayStation Plus offers great games for PS5 and PS4 users this month, so you are surely wondering what the titles will be next month. If you’re a subscriber to the service, you’ll be happy to hear that Sony has just revealed the games it’s giving out in February.

There is good news for gamers, because in a few days the service will offer experiences for fans of mixed martial arts, lovers of the world of Borderlands and management games.

What games will PlayStation Plus offer in February?

Through the PlayStation blog, it was confirmed that EA Sports UFC 4 will be part of the PlayStation Plus lineup in February. So from the beginning of the month you can enjoy their martial arts combats and become the best fighter.

If Borderlands action is your thing, keep in mind that you can download Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure and have exciting adventures alongside the crazy character.

Finally, if you have always dreamed of having an amusement park, keep in mind that you can make it a reality with Planet Coaster: Console Edition, which will let you create and manage a fun place for everyone.

The mentioned games will be available for download from February 1st to February 28th. We take this opportunity to remind you that you can still get the games offered by the service this month.

You can still get January’s PS Plus games

We recommend that you do not miss the opportunity and get the January PlayStation Plus games as soon as possible, as you have very little time left to add them to your collection. This way you can enjoy Person 5 Strikers, DiRT 5 Y Deep Rock Galactic. Sony confirmed that next January 31 will be the last day to get them with your subscription.

