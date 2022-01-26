Perfect romantic movies in Spanish to watch on Valentine’s Day

That’s right, the time for hearts and chocolates has arrived again and although we have already prepared a list of perfect love movies for you to cry and get it all out, we understand that you may be looking for something new to watch while enjoying a marathon of movies with your SO, friends or alone, that’s why we bring you 6 romantic movies in Spanish perfect for this Valentine’s Day.

Our Lovers (2016)

This Spanish film tells us the story of Carlos, a screenwriter who is professionally frustrated and has forgotten his dreams, this changes when he enters a bookstore-cafe and meets Irene, a young woman who proposes him to discover everything they have in common to turn their lives into an adventure but there is a small detail They should not fall in love with each other.

Available on Netflix

People who come and bah (2019)

Bea is a very talented girl to whom everything is going great, however, things change when she discovers that her boyfriend has had a little affair with one of the most beautiful presenters on TV and ends up fired from her job, with nothing more What to do decides to return to his hometown with his family where he meets a mysterious neighbor.

Available on Netflix

10,000 km (2014)

Distance love? This movie is for you, as it tells the story of Alexandra, who lives in Barcelona and tries to conceive a child with her boyfriend Sergi, but he receives an email with an irrefutable job offer: a one-year scholarship in Los Angeles, so that they will have to maintain a relationship 10,000 km away, can their love survive this?

My best friend’s wedding (2019)

If you are looking for a movie that is 50% romance and 50% comedy, maybe this Mexican film is for you, it is a small remake of “my best friend’s wedding” originally starring Julia Roberts and Cameron Diaz.

Julia is a food critic with a fear of commitment, despite this she and her best friend Manuel had promised each other that if they were still single by the time they turned 35 they would marry each other but one afternoon, Juli receives an unexpected call from Manuel, in the who tells her that he will marry someone else in four days but she is convinced that she is the only woman for Manuel.

Available on Prime Video

Loving Hurts (2002)

A classic of Mexican cinema, the history of impossible love of two people who belong to opposite worlds; a Romeo and Juliet style but Mexican style.

Available on Prime Video

Single (2019)

This is a perfect one to watch with friends, family or SO, here we meet Ana, who only knows one thing, she must get married at thirty but for that she must first find a man and since the panorama does not look very good, she decides to go to a course that helps women find a partner, here she becomes friends with a group of women, all single, and in the course of it she reconsiders the direction she is looking for in her life.

Available on Netflix

