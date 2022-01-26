Overuse of systemic corticosteroids to treat asthma

The asthma It is one of the most common chronic diseases in the world. It is estimated that around 340 million people suffer from it. In an asthma attack, the airways can become inflamed and narrow. Due to its anti-inflammatory properties, as well as its rapid and intense action, medical guidelines recommend systemic corticosteroids, a class of drug intended for the short-term treatment of severe asthma exacerbations, or as additional maintenance therapy in patients with severe disease who do not respond to high-dose maintenance inhaled corticosteroids. According to these medical guidelines, systemic corticosteroids should be be restricted to about 10 percent of patients with severe disease, since its use is associated with a greater number of adverse effects in clinical practice.

New scientific research recently published by Spanish researchers in the journal The Journal of Investigational Allergology and Clinical Immunology, have shown the excessive use of corticosteroids in the treatment of bronchial asthma, especially in Primary Care medical services. Throughout the world, systemic corticosteroids are used much more frequently than recommended. And within the framework of the investigation, entitled Systemic corticosteroids in patients with bronchial asthma: a real-life study, almost 283 million documents from electronic medical records of 2.7 million patients from the health network of Castilla-La Mancha (Sescam) have been analyzed anonymously with natural language processing and machine learning technologies to improve knowledge of the disease.

According to the researchers, the large sample of patients used -which includes more than 100,000 diagnosed and treated for bronchial asthma-, extends the results obtained to the entire Spanish population, where the Severe asthmatics amount to nearly 4 percent of people with the disease. By age, the symptoms of bronchial asthma are suffered by 14 percent of children and 8.6 percent of the adult population in our country.

“The only way to determine the real situation of this disease and the consumption of systemic corticosteroids is looking at the whole population, as in this research”, assures its main author, José Luis Izquierdo, head of pulmonology at the Guadalajara Hospital and director of the chair on inflammatory diseases of the airways at the University of Alcalá de Henares (Madrid). Carlos Almonacid, head of the Pneumology Service at the University Hospital of Toledo, has also participated in the study, along with researchers from the Department of Allergology at the Ramón y Cajal Hospital, and Respiratory Medicine at the Príncipe de Asturias Hospital in Alcalá de Henares, in addition to the Savana clinical company.

Need to reduce the prescription of systemic corticosteroids

The research is representative of the management of bronchial asthma in the adult asthmatic population. The study period was from January 1, 2015 to December 31, 2019, and was evaluated globally, with subsequent annual cuts, which allowed know not only the disease situation during this period, but also How has each year progressed? 2020 was excluded due to the distortion generated by the coronavirus pandemic. The results have confirmed the need to implement measures to reduce the prescription of systemic corticosteroids to patients with this disease.

During the study period, 103,667 patients (59.8% were women) were diagnosed and treated for asthma at the different levels of care. More than half, 58,745, had taken systemic corticosteroids at some point to treat the disease. The patient profile was older (mean 48 years), with higher prevalence of hypertension, dyslipidemia, diabetes, obesity, depression, and hiatal hernia. The objective of the study was to determine the consumption of systemic corticosteroids in all asthmatic patients treated in the community of Castilla-La Mancha, regardless of the severity of the disease, using Big Data analysis tools and artificial intelligence systems. A was created fully dissociated and anonymized patient database, so all study reports contained only aggregated data and neither patients nor physicians could be identified.

Where is asthma most treated with systemic corticosteroids?

Bronchial asthma is a disease characterized by an obstruction of the airways, which can become permanent if not treated properly. Its most common symptoms are wheezing, coughing, and breathlessness or choking sensation. The research consisted of an observational and retrospective study based on secondary data captured in free text of electronic medical records. For the analysis, Big Data and Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools were used through the Savana clinical platform. This technology of “intelligent” analytics” of millions of data is already a reality in the health sector, especially for the management and recovery of complex data generated massively from electronic medical records. Although most of the information contained in computerized medical records is in unstructured free text, it is already possible to process it in real time using AI. EHRead technology allows read, process, and sort unstructured free text from medical records. Once the process is complete, the information is converted into structured data, which can be easily and quickly stored, queried and analyzed for research purposes.

According to the results of the study, the Systemic corticosteroids are commonly used to treat asthma, with an accumulated frequency in the prescriptions that progressively increases each year, and that has gone from 31.4 percent in 2015 to 39.6 percent in 2019. According to the figures, the percentage of patients who have taken systemic corticosteroids during the study period has not been less than 15 percent at any time. These drugs were prescribed mainly in health services Primary Care (59 percent) with a very high use, and much less frequently in the departments of Allergy (13 percent) and Pulmonology (20 percent).

Although the difference between Allergy and Pulmonology can be explained by differences in the age and profile of the patients, it has not been possible to explain the widespread use in Primary Care. As for the main side effects, just over 10 percent of patients who received systemic corticosteroids developed osteoporosis, compared to 2.5 percent who suffered without taking them. In the case of glaucoma, the percentages were 3.5% and 1.2%, respectively, depending on the prescription of systemic corticosteroids or not.