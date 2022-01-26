“One of the first designers to take risks with me”: Cardi B remembers Thierry Mugler in a heartfelt tribute

U.S-. On Tuesday, January 25, Cardi-B paid tribute to the French designer Thierry Mugler after news of his death broke on Sunday, January 23. The rapper shared photos of the two of them together, highlighted her designs, and revealed that he was one of the first big names to “get a big break with her” when her career began to take off.

“Mr. Mugler was one of the FIRST designers to take a big risk on me, allowing me to wear one of his ICONIC archival pieces for my 2019 Grammys red carpet look. Over the years, he, Kollin and I created even more fashion moments, but nothing beats finally getting to meet him in person last year in Paris at his museum exhibit.” Cardi-B in his heartfelt tribute.

“It’s crazy because I was wondering all the time if I should go before that trip. She had just given birth to my son like three weeks before and I didn’t feel 100% like myself, but something in my spirit kept saying ‘GO’. “Maybe God knew that if he didn’t go, he would never have had a chance to thank him for everything he did and the doors he opened for me,” she continued. Cardi-B.

“Mr. Mugler was still putting his foot on the neck at 73 years old!!! A true inspiration to all of us.” Cardi-B. During the 2019 Grammy Awards, when he took home Best Rap Album for his debut album invasion of privacythe rapper used various file designs from Muglerincluding an avant-garde gown from the designer’s iconic Fall 1995 couture collection.

For the 2019 Grammy Awards Cardi B also wore two other sets of Muglera crystal-embroidered tiger-print jumpsuit and removable giant crinoline skirt from 1995 during her performance of Money, and an off-the-shoulder gown with fringed gloves from 1997 for the rest of the ceremony. The designer’s death comes less than a week after that of Andre Leon Talley.