One of the best movies of our childhood leaves Netflix, but you can still enjoy it – Series News

You have until January 31 to travel back in time and see this adventure as if you were a child again.

On January 31st he leaves Netflix one of the best movies of our childhood: Hook. The bad news is that we only have a few days to enjoy it. The good news is that finding out that it was leaving the streaming platform’s catalog has allowed us to rediscover it. This new version of the classic Peter Pan kept us glued to the screen when we were little and we continue without getting tired of the adventures of good old Robin Williams. However, critics do not think the same.

Hook It was released in 1991 by Steven Spielberg. The great master of family cinema had just finished the trilogy of Indiana Jones and, if we go back a few more years, to work on Return to the future Y the goonies -although he was not the director of these tapes-. All his productions achieved the favor of critics and reached, on average, a rating of 7 or 8 out of 10. then it came Hook and was defenestrated by all. His grade is currently 3 out of 10 in the specialized press. For the audience it deserves a 7. What happened here?

In general, the opinion of the press is that Spielberg went on autopilot during this production and did not go overboard like on other occasions. “He gives in too much to his sentimental and syrupy qualities,” he sums up Rotten Tomatoes. That is to say, it is a sappy and tearful film without the charm of other films by the director. “Hook It’s a big cake, with too much frosting. After the first delicious bite, the empacho begins”, says David Ansen in Newsweek Giving voice to all critics.

Even Steven Spielberg has criticized his own film, although for completely different reasons. He regrets not having the technological resources that exist today, as it would have created a much more epic Neverland. “Today I probably would have done Neverland in live action with a fully digital set. But we didn’t have that technology at the time and my imagination didn’t go beyond blue and red trees,” he acknowledges.

Steven Spielberg doesn’t like ‘Hook’

None of this shows up in viewer comments. For those who grew up in Williams’ Neverland, this is a classic from the universe of the boy who didn’t want to grow up. A version “charming”, “exciting”, “comforting”, “with balance of emotions” and that manages to capture something “magical”. Thus we could condense the criticisms of many people who are still delighted with the appeal of the story three decades later.

Where there is consensus is in the performance of robin-williams. The legacy left by the comedian is undeniable and, although there are possibly other better films in his filmography and more appropriate to remember him, in Hook It made us dream and there is much merit in that. “There is no film that benefits more from empathy, sweetness, vitality and joy than [Robin Williams] brought to the screen”writes Allison Shoemaker for Fox 10 Phoenix.

10 years to make the Carrie Fisher movie and pen

The film began to take shape in the early 1980s. Jim V. Hart wrote an interim script for a story in which Peter Pan had grown up. No one wanted to take responsibility for its high production costs until Spielberg had his eye on it. Right then, the script was in the hands of TriStar Pictures and Nick Castle (Starfighter, the adventure begins) was going to direct it. The studio learned that the famous director was interested and did not think twice. He removed Castle from the project and welcomed the new director with open arms. The script had to be fine-tuned by a group of writers, including Carrie Fisher, and so they got to work a decade after the first seed was planted.

Despite all the hate received by critics and how difficult it was for the screenwriter to be taken seriously, Hook It received five Oscar nominations – all of them for its technical part – and became a cult film for a whole generation. You can now watch it on Netflix until January 31. If you don’t arrive on time, remember that there are other adventure movies on the streaming platform.

