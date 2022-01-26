Of course, without dying a thousand times! They reveal how long ELDEN RING will last

Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

Are you ready to suffer again with a FromSoftware game? If the answer is “yes”, surely you are looking forward to the arrival of ELDEN RING and there is nothing to stop its launch because the development team recently confirmed that it is already in the Gold phase. That said, there’s room to address additional details and we already know how long his campaign will last, of course, assuming you’re a Jedi or Saiyan enough to make that time.

The campaign of ELDEN RING it will last 30 hours

During his presentation at Taipei Game Show 2022, Yasuhiro Kitao, producer of ELDEN RING, not only confirmed that FromSoftware’s new beast is already in the Gold phase, that is, nothing will prevent its launch, but also took time to reveal the duration of the campaign. In that sense, Yasuhiro Kitao assured that the story mode of ELDEN RING will take 30 hours to complete, but at the same time, the game’s vast world will be full of exploration and side quests that will keep players hooked for many more hours: “this will differ significantly depending on the player. But in terms of the goals set during development, the idea is that the main path can be completed in around 30 hours.The game as a whole is quite massive and contains many dozens more hours of gameplay, but if we’re talking just the main path, it shouldn’t take long longer than that.”

ELDEN RING it will be a more accessible game by FromSoftware

Subsequently, the producer ELDEN RING insinuated that unlike what was seen in Dark Souls, Bloodborne Y Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, the new installment will have a little more mercy on the players: “this is the perfect title for those who have been interested in our games in the past, but have been put off by concerns that the games are too difficult.”

ELDEN RING It will debut on February 25 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC. In this link you will find all the related information.

