Of cinema, collaborations and songs

As part of the development of the second chapter of the trilogy Tetouan, Tetouan, تطوان in Madrid, Adrian Schindler presents the first chapter shot in Barcelona in 2021. It is accompanied by the latest video by Arash Fayez I CAN ONLY DANCE TO ONE SONG. After the screening, a conversation will take place between the two artists about their collaborative methodologies, the problems that their works go through and the role of songs in relation to historical and social issues.

The trilogy Tetouan, Tetouan, تطوان by Adrian Schindler addresses the traces that the colonial past in Morocco has left on Spanish society, examining both cultural production and public space as well as the collective imaginary. Developed in three cities in dialogue with Moroccan and Spanish cultural agents, the project explores narrative strategies to resignify places such as Plaça de Tetuan in Barcelona, ​​the Tetuán de las Victorias neighborhood in Madrid or the ‘Spanish’ cinema in the city of تطوان in Morocco, among others.

The first chapter (33 min, 2021) focuses on the implication of representation in power relations and the continuity of orientalist and colonial iconography, particularly in current audiovisual production, giving rise to a critical reflection on the distribution of the roles and mechanisms of the film itself. The second chapter will address silenced historical events, their contemporary political repercussions and forms of response from the voice, investigating the role that songs have had in the documentation and transmission of anticolonial struggles.

I CAN ONLY DANCE TO ONE SONG (11 min, 2021) by Arash Fayez explores the role of music in shaping a feeling of belonging to a place. Set in the Raval neighborhood of Barcelona, ​​this video portrays stories of displacement rooted in the experience of migrants through sound and movement.

Adrian Schindler (France/Germany, 1989) has lived in Spain since 2014. Her practice deals with the link between historical events, cultural production and state ideology, emphasizing their effects on subjectivities. Often collaborative, it takes the form of performances, films, installations, and public gatherings. His work has been presented at the MACBA, Barcelona; The Green Parrot, Barcelona; Espositivo, Madrid; Fabra i Coats, Barcelona; Center d’art Le Lait, Albi; Mahal Art Space, Tangier; The Grande Halle de La Villette, Paris; La Capella, Barcelona or FRAC Champagne-Ardenne, Reims. Previous residences include Casa de Velázquez, Madrid; Château Nour, Brussels; Superdeals, Brussels; Le Centquatre, Paris and ZK/U, Berlin.

The practice of Arash Fayez (Teheran, 1984) investigates the conditions of uprooting and notions such as statelessness, limbo and in-between. His projects, which span writing, performance, and video, explore situations where the mind is in limbo and the body somewhere in between; in other words, the mental and physical states resulting from being between two places, two cultures, or two identities. Fayez has exhibited and performed in places such as the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York; the Musée du Quai Branly, Paris; the British Museum, London; the Wattis Institute, San Francisco and the MACBA, Barcelona.

Image credits

Tetouan, Tetouan, تطوان: Heidi Ramírez

I CAN ONLY DANCE TO ONE SONG: Eva Carasol