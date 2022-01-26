Nvidia’s purchase of ARM is on the verge of collapse

Photo : justin sullivan ( Getty Images )

The largest semiconductor acquisition in history is apparently on the brink of collapse. As reported BloombergNvidia is preparing to declare defeat in its bid to buy Arm from SoftBank for $40 billion.

Nvidia’s acquisition of Arm has been facing regulatory scrutiny since I know advertisement in September 2020. Regulatory bodies in the United States, United Kingdom and the European Union launched investigations into the purchase and, in December last year, the United States Federal Trade Commission has sued to stop the transaction, arguing that Nvidia would be too powerful if it owned a company whose chip designs are used in rival products and across industries.

Regulators aren’t the only ones opposing the takeover. On the other side of this front are Nvidia’s rivals who have denounced the purchase, claiming that Arm could not maintain independence under a company in direct competition with them. Among those reportedly against the deal are Microsoft, Qualcomm, Intel and Amazon, hardware makers whose products are based on Arm’s chip designs. The Bloomberg report, citing an anonymous source familiar with the process, says these companies have worked with regulators around the world to pull the deal.

Nvidia tried to reassure its competitors, promising to “continue to operate with an open license model while maintaining its global customer neutrality”, but the tech giants are not convinced. They reportedly fear the acquisition will eventually erode their relationship with Arm, and that Nvidia will give itself an unfair advantage by funneling resources into its own company and leaving competitors hanging.

The importance of Arm as a provider of chip technology cannot be underestimated. The company’s chip architecture has been grabbing headlines ever since Apple announced it would make its own custom Arm-based SoC, which would go on to power the company’s MacBook laptops and iPad Pro tablets. While graphics cards are what Nvidia is famous for, Arm’s proprietary technology exists in almost every device we use throughout our day, from phones and wearables to cars.

The implications of this deal had been pondered since its public announcement, but there was never any guarantee that it would take place. Nvidia has not been helped by renewed efforts by regulators to clamp down on monopolies. The new head of the United States Department of Justice’s Antitrust Division, Jonathan Kanter, said monday that the government should try to stop proposed mergers that raise anti-competitive concerns rather than find ways to help them close. Kanter is now working with Lina Khan, chair of the FTC, to rewrite merger guidelines created a dozen years ago to address issues raised specifically by the tech industry. As reported by the New York TimesUS President Joe Biden told the agencies to review and strengthen guidelines around antitrust law.

Nvidia and Arm publicly maintain their commitment to bring the acquisition to fruition through the regulatory process; internally, however, the company best known for making graphics cards for PCs tells its partners that it doesn’t expect the deal to close.

“We continue to hold to the views expressed in detail in our latest regulatory filings – that this transaction provides an opportunity to accelerate Arm and drive competition and innovation,” Nvidia spokesman Bob Sherbin told Bloomberg. For its part, Softbank said it was “hopeful that the transaction would be approved.”

When the Arm purchase was originally made public, Nvidia said it would help “create the world’s leading computing company for the age of AI.” The company hoped to close the deal in 18 months, by March 2022, but immediately ran into roadblocks that halted the process. We are now approaching the two-year mark, and it will likely be several more months before the deal reaches resolution.

But even if Nvidia can push things forward in the US, UK and EU, it will take on China, where Arm already expected to face harsh scrutiny. It was where Qualcomm’s attempted $44 billion takeover of NXP Semiconductors was abandoned after failing to get Chinese approval. According to the Bloomberg report, Chinese authorities are “inclined to block” the Nvidia/Arm deal if it reaches other regions.

If the acquisition fails, Nvidia will pay SoftBank Group $1.25 billion along with the $2 billion the GPU maker paid at signing. Worse still: the process would have fractured Nvidia with executives ready to wave the white flag. Others believe they can make a strong case at the FTC trial (which begins on August 9). Now that Nvidia faces too bumpy roads, Softbank is reportedly weighing its options between a wait-and-see approach (Nvidia shares, which are part of the deal, continue to grow) or pursue an IPO to take the company public. Arm arousing the interest of investors.