Not only Jennifer Lopez: List of the famous girlfriends that Alex Rodríguez has had

Alex Rodriguez 46 years old, is known for being the ex-fiancé of Jennifer Lopez, that after her breakup the singer resumed her relationship with the actor Ben Affleck.

The baseball player, before his relationship with JLo, He was involved with other celebrities from show business:

His first serious relationship was with Cynthia Scurtis, who gave the “yes” in 2002, from the union two girls were born, Ella and Natasha. However, after seven years of marriage, the couple divorced. According to People, his ex-wife accused him of “emotional abandonment” and her lawyer claimed that his affair with Madonna was “the straw that broke the camel’s back.”

In 2008, in the midst of his divorce, it was rumored that he had been unfaithful to the queen of pop, Madonna, who was married to Guy Ritchie. At that time, the former player was seen regularly going to the singer’s concerts, and they were captured by the magazine People vacationing together in Mexico City. Despite the speculation, neither of them confirmed the affair and that they were just good friends.

The following year, his relationship with the actress was confirmed. kate hudson, where they showed their love with a tender kiss at a Yankees game. However, the love did not last long and the couple ended at the end of 2009. According to Daily Mail, Kate Hudson ended the romance because, supposedly, Alex Rodríguez could not forget Madonna.

Following the line of Hollywood actresses, in 2010 he began a relationship with one of the protagonists of “Charlie’s Angels”, Cameron Diaz. Their relationship was marked by ups and downs, although in 2010 they attended the Super Bowl final together, the couple could not continue due to the constant fights between them, ending the courtship in 2011.

After the breakup with Cameron Diaz, she met Torrie Wilson, a renowned mixed martial arts fighter, lasted four years with her. Their romance was not without controversy, and Alex Rodriguez was again accused of having cheated on his partner, this time with the actress. Demi Moore. However, none of the three has confirmed the infidelity.

Already in 2016, he had a serious relationship with Anne Wojciki, the co-founder of 23andMe a Biotechnology company. The couple made the romance official by attending that year’s Met Gala together, but months later they parted ways.

Finally, his last known partner is Jennifer López with whom he got engaged, after a relationship of more than four years. Rumors of infidelity on the part of the athlete were not lacking, and the circumstances of the pandemic ended up dissolving the relationship in May of last year.

Currently, the singer is very happy with her current boyfriend Ben Affleck, with whom she was about to marry in 2004. For her part, Rodríguez was seen with a beautiful blonde at an NFL game and it would be his new girlfriend.