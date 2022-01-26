Not just Scarlett Johansson! 3 Actors Marvel Will Never Work With Again

Not everything is hunky-dory in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, while for some actors it was the salvation of their careers, as is the case with Robert Downey Jr., or the platform to achieve world fame, speaking for example of Tom Holland ; for others it became a bad experience.

There have been disagreements between the interpreters and the company of Marvel, such as the lawsuit that Scarlett Johansson imposed against Disney for the streaming premiere of ‘Black Widow’ or the forced participation by contract of Natalie Portman in ‘Thor: The Dark World’. However, this does not rule out that in the future these actresses can be seen again in the Universe. Marvel (It has even been rumored that Johansson could collaborate with the company again, but as a producer). What is certain is that there are actors who will never work in this franchise again and here we tell you who they are.

Related news

3 actors with whom Marvel will never work again

The actor brought Bruce Banner to life in ‘The Incredible Hulk’ in 2008.

While Norton stated that he saved his career by turning down the role of the Hulk in the first ‘The Avengers’ movie. Marvel He said that they had not contacted him because they preferred an actor who knew how to work in a team, in fact, it is said that the actor only agreed to be the green giant on the condition that he could change the parts of the script that he did not like. This did not turn out well for the production and they chose Mark Ruffalo to play the role. It is also rumored that Norton and Marvel they could not reach an economic agreement and that is why the actor did not continue as the Hulk.

This actor played War Machine, Lieutenant Colonel James Rhodes, in ‘Iron Man 2’, but was later replaced by Don Cheadle.

According to Howard, he was fired from the Universe Marvel because of Robert Downey Jr: “It turns out that the person I helped become Iron Man, when it was time to come back for the sequel, took the money they were supposed to pay me and kicked me out.” Apparently, The actor had signed a contract for three more films, but before the start of the second installment of ‘Iron Man’, he was informed that he would be paid eight times less than what was agreed. Howard tried to contact his former friend Downey Jr., to who had helped land the role of Tony Stark, but it took him three months to call him back.

For your part Marvel gave a completely different statement, in which he said that the cast had been renewed.

The actor played Ivan Banko in ‘Iron Man 2’.

Rourke said that he had prepared a lot for his character and upon seeing the end result, he found that Marvel he had erased his best parts, leaving his work flat and bland. “The character is fucking bad, but it was his fault. If they want to do pointless comic book adaptations, don’t count on me,” said the actor.

To this is added that a few months ago he criticized Marvel, qualifying their productions as “garbage”.