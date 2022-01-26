Nicole Kidman lived five months as one of her characters

It seems that Nicole Kidman was excited about the leading role she did for the series Nine Perfect Strangers, which premieres next Friday, August 20 on Amazon Prime Video. The actress said that she continued in the character outside the set for five months after finishing the recording

According to statements collected by the British newspaper The Independent, Kidman continued to live in her real life stuck in her role and that she only responded to the name of Masha. “She was crazy,” he joked.

“I was just responding like Masha,” he said at a Television Critics Association panel. “I wanted a very calm healing energy to emanate all the time, so I remember walking up to people and putting my hand on their heart. I would hold her hand and they would talk to me using my name, Nicole, but I would completely ignore them.”

The actress added, “The only way I could really relate to people was that way because I felt like I would have been doing a performance otherwise and I didn’t want to feel like that.”

How is ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’

The official synopsis of Nine Perfect Strangers (in Spanish it would be nine complete strangers) states: “Nine Australians, at different points in their lives, attend an expensive ten-day ‘total mind-body transformation retreat’ at a place called Tranquillum House, run by a mysterious Russian woman named Masha.”

A) Yes, Nine Perfect Strangers It takes place in that exclusive health and wellness resort where clients arrive from the city in search of a better quality of life. The director of the establishment, Masha (Kidman’s character) must see to it that, during her stay, these people receive treatment that is beneficial to them.

The series is based on a book by Liane Moriarty, the same author of Big Little Lies. In addition to Kidman -also a producer-, other cast figures are Melissa McCarthy and Luke Evans.

Evans will play Lars, one of the clients looking to improve his health. But Tranquillum House is not all that it seems, and that is what Frances Welty (McCarthy) will discover, a writer who was once synonymous with success with her romance novels. She is very intrigued by the lives of her roommates, who certainly don’t seem to need restorative treatment.

The person who intrigues her the most, according to the synopsis of the book, is the owner and director of Tranquillum House, Masha. Can she have the answers Frances herself didn’t even know she was looking for? She should she put her doubts aside and let herself be carried away by everything the place has to offer? Or should she run away while she can? As soon as you arrive, all the other guests will be wondering the same thing

The script for the series is in charge of David Kelley (he also worked on Big Little Lies), John Henry Butterworth and Samantha Strauss. And the production is carried out by Made Up Stories and Blossom Films, production companies of Bruna Papandrea and Nicole Kidman, respectively, who also produced Big Little Lies.

The third of ‘Big Little Lies’

In full launch of Nine Perfect StrangersKidman confirmed that a third season of Big Little Liesin which she plays Celeste Wright.

Speaking to the popular Jam Nation podcast, which is heard on iHeart Radio, the actress confirmed that the author, Liane Moriarty, is working on a new book that will serve as the basis for the third season of the hit HBO series.

“A story is being made up. Our women’s group wants to do it. The core ideas just need to solidify, but there will be a third season,” she said.





