Nicolas Cage thinks he’s Edgar Allan Poe and adopts a raven — Rock&Pop

The movie superstar has quite curious tastes and stories. The name was changed, since it was originally known as Nicholas Kim Coppola. His kinship with the film director made him decide that from now on it would be Cage, for the hero of Marvel Luke Cage. Well, now Nicolas Cage adds another anecdote, since he decided to adopt nothing more and nothing less than a raven.

Nicolas Cage and his Raven

He is known for a lot of dark characters in his casts. Apparently the actor has a fixation on darkness and “Gothic” trends. In his last interview, Nicolas Cage stated that he lives with his raven in a Las Vegas dome. It is one of many homes that the actor has in the United States, and now has a special guest.

His name is Hogan., and according to Cage, it could be a kind of parrot, since it is capable of insulting the actor. The Leather responds to Nicolas Cage when he says “goodbye”. Every time the Oscar winner says so, the bird responds with “Ass” (rear)

“I’m Goth”

“Ravens are very intelligent. I like how they look, in the Edgar Allan Poe style of the word» Nicolas Cage noted on his raven. Furthermore, he assumes his closeness to the gothic movement: «I like the gothic element. I’m goth” she sentenced.

The reason for the name of the little raven is not known, worse after expert reports carried out by our colleagues from Rolling Stone, a relationship is established with the Raven Hoganfrom Yu-Gi-Oh!which apparently Nicolas Cage may be a fan of.

Nicolas Cage, in addition to making news for his raven, is preparing for the premiere of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talentwhere will act Nicolas Cage, Nicolas Kim Coppola and our Pedro Pascal. An autobiographical film that hopes to see the light in April of this year.

We wish the best to Nicolas Cage and his cuddly crow, and we will be attentive to what the most gothic actor in Hollywood has to say in his great career.