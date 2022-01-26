Nicolas Cage Says It’s His Wildest Movie And It Hits Theaters Friday – CINEMABLEND

The actor puts himself under the orders of the Japanese director Sion Sono in a crazy film full of samurai, cowboys and post-apocalyptic scenarios.

Nicholas Cage is one of the most versatile actors in Hollywood. The performer, aware that he has become a pop icon, lately tends to alternate roles in commercial action films (Jiu Jitsu, Willy’s Wonderland), with more serious roles in independent films (Pig, Mandy), without forgetting his facet dubbing animation tapes (The Croods: A new era, Spider-Man: A new universe). Now, he dares to work with one of Japan’s most prolific directors, Sion Sono, on Prisoners of Ghostland.

Sono, responsible for films like Love Exposure or Tag, has chosen Cage to star Ghostland Prisoners, which is his first film whose protagonists are essentially Western: Sofia Boutella, Ed Skrein, Nick Cassavetes or Bill Moseley, among others. When Cage was asked about his participation in the film, he did not hesitate to qualify it as “the wildest movie I’ve ever made”.

In the film Cage plays a bank robber who ends up in prison when his last hit with his sadistic partner (played by director Nick Cassavetes) ends in a bloody bloodbath. After spending a long time in the shadows, a mysterious and powerful man known as The Governor frees him and asks him to go look for his granddaughter Bernice (played by Sofia Boutella), who has disappeared in a gloomy place they call Ghostland. To force him to execute the mission, he makes him put on a suit loaded with bombs that will explode if the thing goes wrong.. Now, he will have only a few days to rescue the young woman from her prison, a place plagued by dangerous madmen and hiding a dark secret.

The film, which passed through the Official Section of the last Sitges Fantastic Film Festival, is a mixture of genres that ranges from science fiction to ‘Jidaigeki’ (Japanese samurai cinema), peppered with large doses of drama and surrealism. Swordsmen, cowboys and extras who seem to be taken from Mad Max circulate on the screen… Without a doubt, Ghostland Prisoners It is a film that will not leave anyone indifferent. Such is his level of madness, that in one of the scenes one of the bombs that Cage carries in his suit explodes and the protagonist loses one of his testicles.. Says Polygon reviewer Matt Patches: “It’s its director’s greatest effort at being conventional. What could easily turn into a Crank-like exercise in hyperactivity is shot with a steady hand. and appreciation of detail. Sono wants his audience to enjoy the brutal beauty of Boutella wielding a Gatling gun.”

Cage has pending the international premiere of The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent in which he plays himself and where he has not hesitated to laugh at his own image. In this action comedy he shares the lead with Pedro Pascal, Tiffany Haddish and Neil Patrick Harris. He also just finished filming a mysterious western directed by Brett Donowho (Acts Of Violence) called The Old Way. We can also see the actor in the Netflix documentary fiction The history of swear words, considered one of the best series on the platform.