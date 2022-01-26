New trailer for “Pokémon with guns” Palworld

We bring you directly from YouTube a new and interesting video of one of the most promising games of the moment among Nintendo, despite the fact that for now it has not been confirmed for Nintendo Switch. This has been recently published by the company responsible for the title in question: Palworldtitle inspired by Pokemon.

Palworld, “the Pokemon with guns”

In the scenes that the short shows us, we can see more minutes of the title, which clearly show its inspiration in Pokémon. Remember that in his ad he compared himself to a mix between Pokémon, Senshin Impact and weapons.

You have them right below:

You can make your friends fight, reproduce, help in agriculture or work in factories. You can also sell them or even kill them for food! That, however, is prohibited by law. This world is full of dangers like food shortages, harsh weather and poachers.

Did you like the video? Are you looking forward to this release? You can leave it to us below in the comments. We leave you with our complete coverage of the title at this link.

Will it come to the Nintendo Switch eShop? So far not confirmed

