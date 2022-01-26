New generation to the fullest with hybrid system

As speculated since the 2022 Tundra premiere, the Toyota Sequoia derivative SUV has also entered a new business cycle.

The Japanese manufacturer continues with the onslaught of new generations for several emblematic models and others that had been intact for a long time. This fact led to the new models presenting a very remarkable evolution like the new 2023 Toyota Sequoia.

The SUVs full size that Toyota sells in the United States was already going out of style and that is because its previous generation, the second, had been in force since 2007. The years were weighing on him and with his competitors advancing at a good pace, change was necessary.

The model will continue to be a traditional vehicle built on a frame structure but all other components are brand new. This 2023 update brought a total set-up for Sequoia, according to the 2022 Toyota Tundra concept.

Toyota Sequoia: the novelties of its exterior

The new generation has nothing to do with what it once looked like in the past. The curvaceous lines of its body were replaced by a silhouette more stylized and defined. The front grille is larger and has LED lighting set.

Depending on the version, the style that the SUV presents in its exterior design varies with distinctive features in the versions. TRD Sport, TRD Off-Road, TRD Pro and Capstone. as well as accessories, functions and interior equipment specific to each.

In general terms, it stands out that it has a more attractive aesthetics. The A-pillar is more defined and slanted backwards, the wheel arches are more pronounced, the rear window ends in a angular shapenew roof spoiler and new rear lights.

Everything included on board

Inside Sequoia continues to surprise with innovations, the equipment and clothing of 15 years ago became a modern cabin. Digitized front panel with double digital display for dashboard and media center.

Different materials were combined to sophisticated finishes, there is spaciousness in the environment and three rows of seats for seat occupants. The last row, in addition to folding to favor cargo capacity, can be slid to offer more comfort to passengers.

The technology package includes a connectivity system of the latest generation and the set of driver assistance Toyota Safety Sense 2.5, with functions such as dynamic radar cruise control and pre-collision system. Continuous list with multiple more options.

a mighty mastodon

The update meant the adoption of the hybrid powertrain iForce Max It combines a 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine and an electric motor to produce a maximum power of 437 hp and 790 Nm of torque, connected to a 10-speed automatic transmission.

In the bolder TRD versions, the Toyota Sequoia will receive several adjustments depending on the approach of each of the models that are given to it. off-road capabilities optimized, plus some specific accessories like wheels of different sizes.

However, several elements were revised in all models of the range and the brand said that the SUV will be more comfortablewill feature a new electrically assisted steering system and modern multi-link rear suspension for a smoother ride.

There was also talk of increased stiffness and general resistance of the vehicle, adding to the fact that it will get stronger with increasing the towing capacity by 22% to reach 4,082 kilograms. The model will be manufactured at the Toyota plant in San Antonio, Texas.

It is expected that your marketing start in the US market from the second half of this year Prices? Information that was reserved to make it known later.

Jessica Paola Vera Garcia.



