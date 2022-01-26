New gameplay finally shows the news of Horizon Forbidden West

A new gameplay trailer from the game shared by IGN shows a better look at the combat, settlements, and exploration of Horizon Forbidden West. Sony and developer Guerrilla Games have spent the last few weeks revealing new details about the title’s enemies and story. And a recent trailer showed some firsts for the series, like a tribal leader named Regalla.

Set after the events of Horizon Zero Dawn, Forbidden West follows Aloy on her travels to the western United States, where a new threat looms in the form of wild storms and a potentially disastrous plague. Something else is brewing in the west, with Regalla and his forces proving to be a major threat. Regalla’s troops have access to war machines, presumably provided by Zero Dawn’s antagonist Sylens. Fortunately, new gameplay footage indicates that Aloy will face these and other challenges with more than one trick up her sleeve.

The advance of Horizon Forbidden West by IGN includes 12 minutes of gameplay, spanning combat, settlement, exploration, and more. As seen in previous trailers, Guerrilla has significantly overhauled Horizon’s melee, adding complexities that should make melee much more viable this time around. As for how Aloy navigates open world environments, a new piece of gear known as a Pullcaster acts as a grappling hook that gives the character a greater variety of movement options. The glider shown above will also open doors in the scrolling department. Meanwhile, the Guerrilla team has also worked hard to ensure that Forbidden West’s settlements and cities have a more lively look. Developers who have spoken to IGN say this will be evident in the ambient noise, routines, and behaviors of the settlement NPCs.

With the sequel’s release only a few weeks away, some may be feeling hesitant about seeing new footage. Still, even taking a look at the previous gameplay, one thing is very clear, Horizon Forbidden West It looks like it will offer a far superior experience to Zero Dawn, which already proved to be quite impressive upon its release in 2017.

In addition to new gameplay mechanics and a new stage, Forbidden West It will come packed with a host of never-before-seen mechanical enemies. The Slitherfang, for example, takes the form of a snake-like beast, while the mammoth-style Tremortusk looks like it could stand up to a Thunderjaw. Suffice to say, the Horizon faithful are in for a big surprise in mid-February.