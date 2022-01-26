Neil Young asks Spotify to remove his music for allowing anti-vaccine content

The musician and composer Neil Young has expressed an angry stance towards the Spotify streaming platform, considering that the service, within its catalog, allows content with speeches that threaten vaccination to stop the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to The Guardian, Neil Young expressed his annoyance upon learning that the podcast of comedian and former player Joe Rogan, one of the most listened to, has shared denier speeches regarding the anticovid vaccine, for which he asked Spotify to withdraw his platform music: “They can have Rogan or Young. Not both,” the 76-year-old musician said.

Neil Young’s annoyance would have started after the episode in which Joe Rogan had virologist Robert Malone as a guest, who despite participating in the development of RNA vaccines, would have given rise to erroneous information about the vaccine and make reference to theories of conspiracy in the face of the current situation of the pandemic, issues to which scientists also reacted who shared Young’s position on the erroneous perspective that was given to the subject, since listeners of the podcast also considered it offensive that it was implied that hospitals has a business agreed to provide false diagnoses about deaths from the coronavirus.

Currently, Neil Young’s official channel has more than six million monthly listeners on Spotify, and although the music remains active, the composer also sent a firm position to the platform regarding the reasons for his annoyance.

“I am doing this because Spotify is spreading false information about vaccines, which could cause death to those who believe the misinformation being spread by them. Please act immediately today and keep me updated on the schedule (…) With an estimated 11 million listeners per episode, JRE, hosted exclusively on Spotify, is the largest podcast in the world and has enormous influence, “he said in his missive Neil Young when emphasizing that Spotify has a duty to have criteria to not allow the dissemination of erroneous or false information.

“Spotify has a responsibility to mitigate the spread of misinformation on its platform, although the company does not currently have a misinformation policy. I want you to inform Spotify immediately, today that I want all my music off their platform… they can have Rogan or Young. Not both.”

Joe Rogan, who has more than 14 million followers on Instagram, constantly remains at the top of the most listened to exclusive content on Spotify with “The Joe Rogan Experience”, among his most popular interviews are personalities such as Elon Musk, Dave Chappelle, Kanye West, Snoop Dogg, Quentin Tarantino and Robert Downey Jr.

Rogan’s controversies about COVID have not been new, and despite the fact that he already experienced the coronavirus when confirming in 2021 that he was infected, he caused discomfort by detailing which medications he took to cope with the contagion, causing fans and health personnel to be bothered by consider that it was wrong and serious to say that he took medicine for veterinary use.

JM