Natalia Paris and her jumps on the beach remind Sofia Vergara

The model and dj paisa infarct more than one with a sensual video. Natalia Paris and her jumps on the beach remember the commercial that Sofía Vergara recorded.

For the vast majority of Colombians, Natalia Paris represents the beauty and sensuality of Latin women. She is constantly seen in skimpy swimsuits and underwear, stealing the breath away from her followers.

At 48, Paris has an attacking body and physique, The way he has achieved it, according to his account, has been through exercise, good habits, a healthy and balanced diet and positive thoughts. Natalia always shows the most spiritual side of her on her social networks.

Video of Natalia Paris jumping on the beach, reminds Sofía Vergara

In the last few hours, the also businesswoman published a video wearing a tiny bikini and taking small jumps on the beach. This gesture recalled the popular commercial recorded by Sofía Vergara from Barranquilla more than 30 years ago.

Natalia, in her own way, also posed for the camera with a sensual bikini and her particular style, jumping in a paradisiacal place too:

Do you think it looks like the commercial? How do you think the content published by the model?

