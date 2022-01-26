NASA manages to unclog the Perseverance’s rock collection system with an ingenious maneuver

Image : POT

NASA has managed to get rid of the stones that clogged the complex Perseverance rover sample collection system.

The laboratory on wheels , which landed on Mars a year ago, had managed to fill five sample tubes (the first rocks collected on another planet) when, at the sixth attempt , the system detected an obstruction.

Mission controllers found that some small pebbles prevented passage of the sixth sample tube to the bottom of the rover and they devised a plan to return them to the martian surface .

after studying the land under the perseverance Y test a series of sequences on Earth, the controllers sent a command to the rover to rotate the sample collection carousel 75 degrees. This made the stones fall due to the effect of gravity, but also emptied the tube 261, sacrificing the sixth sample.

However, there were still two pebbles left in the sample carousel. To get rid of them, mission controllers Perseverance was told to back up and climb onto a rock. This tilted his body slightly and made the stones fall to the ground, leaving the carousel free of obstacles. .

The perseverance tried to r collect his first rock in Mars the August 2nd. And I say “tried” because scientists discovered later that the tube was empty, a failure that could explain Y solve ntar shortly after .

The sample collection system was one of the main Causes of the cost overruns of the rover, but also one of the keys to the mission. Perseverance can now go back to work pick up and analyze rocks waiting for that future missions NASA and the European Space Agency go look for them to bring them to the earth .