Nakagin still stands: the tower that was built to be demolished defies its creators (until now) | Architecture | ICON Design

They are probably the most famous concrete cubes in the world, and also the ones that have undergone the most painful degeneration process. We are talking about the boxes that make up the Nakagin tower, the building built in 1972 by the architect Kisho Kurokawa in the Ginza neighborhood of Tokyo, a city where architectural icons do not abound. In addition, these capsules fulfill their function: they are essential for citizens who miss the last train in Ginza and need to stay overnight.

When built, this tower was the capital’s only example of the metabolic architectural movement, fusing ideas of megastructures with ideas of organic biological growth. It became a physical expression of Japan’s post-war economic and cultural revival. According to its creator, the capsules were designed to last 25 years, after which a renovation inside would be required. 50 have passed without it being necessary to touch them. Up to now. The time has come, it seems, for the Nakagin Capsule Tower to face an uncertain future.

A resident of Nakagin Tower shows off a scale model of the tower. YOSHIKAZU TSUNO (AFP via Getty Images)

According to the newspaper japan-forward, its probable demolition is coming, which, they add, is equivalent to saying goodbye to the future. This architectural curiosity, which attracts tourists from all over the world to a neighborhood dominated by the gleaming glass buildings of corporate Japan and the windows of luxury brands, is one of the few that keeps intact some principles of metabolism, such as intellectual honesty: if a building is made of concrete, it has to look like concrete and needs no decorations.

Kisho Kurokawa envisioned 140 prefabricated pods as small transit apartments for professionals who wanted to avoid long commutes to their suburban homes. The rooms were living spaces that remain an icon of the architectural avant-garde. Tatsuyuki Maeda, 54, one of the biggest fans of this symbol of the boldness and imagination of an era, has bought fifteen capsules in the last twelve years and leads the building’s Preservation and Regeneration Project. In an interview with the British daily Guardian, expresses his wish that the capsules survive. Maeda began renting out some of his rooms and conducting guided tours a decade ago to raise money to preserve the tower. He lives nearby with his family, but spends occasional nights at Nakagin. “This place inspires people to be creative and innovative.”

When it was built in 1972, the Nakagin Tower was the capital’s only example of the Metabolism architectural movement. John S. Lander (LightRocket via Getty Images)

But time has had no mercy on a structure that struggles to prevent dislodged rust and cement from falling on passers-by. Plans to remove and replace the capsules were stalled due to high cost, logistical challenges, and the large amounts of asbestos contained within the building. The tower has been without hot water for years and does not meet Japan’s earthquake resistance regulations. Nakagin’s future seemed assured when a foreign investor showed interest in buying the entire building. But, according to Maeda, negotiations ended when the pandemic prevented investors from traveling to Japan to view the property. The capsules’ survival depends on Maeda’s project to disassemble them, remove asbestos, and donate them to museums, art galleries, and other institutions in Japan and abroad, a proposal that is at least in keeping with Kurokawa’s architectural philosophy.

Scale model of the Nakagin tower. AFP Contributor (AFP via Getty Images)

For many European architects, its survival is essential for architecture in general and for the city of Tokyo in particular. Gonzalo Pardo, architect of the GON Architects studio in Madrid, which will design the new Archaeological Center of Lancia, in Léon, considers the Nagakin Tower “an architectural icon due to its openly experimental character, inside and out. On the one hand, it is a very emphatic building that works with approaches as advanced as systems or industrialization (both reduce costs when designing/producing it); Some concepts that lead to the generation of an architecture that is not at all formal (in fact, its image is somewhat unpredictable, since the grouping of the capsules would otherwise have given rise to another building), which seeks to dissolve the façade in the city. If its exterior is a jewel of 20th-century architecture, its interiors, minimal and galactic, reflecting the narrative of the space movies of that time star trek and which are reminiscent of the ship’s control room, are a benchmark in the history of domestic interior design. Designed from the ergonomics of who is going to use it (there are no corners, everything is at the height it has to be so as not to hit your head, the storage systems under the bed and throughout the capsule and, of course, the window circular) meant an advance with respect to the technology of the moment”.

Covering an area of ​​ten square meters, each capsule came with a bathroom, a Sony Trinitron television, a single bed, a boombox, a rotary dial telephone, and a large circular window through which residents have seen history. of Tokyo and its changing urban landscape. According to Pardo, the tower is decisive from a sociological point of view, but also from an ideological point of view: “It is a building ahead of its time, it proposes a way of life, a very modern way of living: from absolute individualism (they tell you that this building has been built in the second decade of the 21st century and you believe it”.

In the capsule rooms there are no corners, everything is at the height it has to be so as not to hit your head, there are storage systems under the bed and throughout the capsule and all the rooms have a circular window. Carl Court (Getty Images)

There is no shortage of travelers who flock to this corner of Ginza to photograph its most famous architectural monument. Foreigners outnumber Japanese on guided tours, and many fashion houses have used its brutalist, vintage backdrop for their photo shoots. Illustrious visitors include actor Hugh Jackman, who stars as the building in the 2013 film Wolverine immortal. “In a way, the capsule building is very contemporary because it works with space, but also with time. And this is the interesting thing. Despite the fact that the initial plan was for the useful life of this building to be 25 years, it is a shame that it wants to be dismantled because it encloses a large part of the history of architecture in its walls. Governments, supported by a committee of experts in the field, should catalog this type of unique construction and try to preserve it”, says Pardo.

The preservation group has received inquiries from museums in the US, Britain, Germany, France and Poland, hoping to play an active role in protecting the legacy of this Japanese experiment with metabolism. “Europeans understand the need to preserve buildings like this, while Japan is still guided by a tear down and rebuild mentality,” says Maeda, who made up his mind to buy the first capsule while looking at the building from his old workplace. “I always thought they would be perfect on a small island, in the middle of a forest or even on the seabed,” he adds. Guardian, assuring that he will spend a few nights in Nakagin until the fate of the capsules is decided. Roland Barthes already said it, art is a call. We’ll see if it arrives.