Motorola’s next high-end has been leaked and aims to be one of the first phones with a 200-megapixel camera

Motorola seems to have something pretty powerful on its hands. The company, which a few weeks ago presented in society the first mobile phone with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, the Motorola Edge X30, has such a Motorola “Frontier 22”as suggested by a complete leak published by the German media WinFuture, which aims really high.

According to the leak, the device would be presented in July 2022, so it would still be time to wait. However, it is interesting what this leak puts on the table, since, if true, the Motorola “Frontier 22” would be one of the first smartphones in incorporate a 200 megapixel sensor.

Leaked technical sheet of the Motorola “Frontier 22”

motorola “frontier 22” screen 6.67-inch curved poLED FullHD+ resolution 20:9 format Refresh rate: 144 Hz DCI-P3 HDR10+ processor Snapdragon SM8475 RAM 8/12GB LPDDR5 internal storage 128/256GB UFS 3.1 rear camera 200MP OIS Wide angle 50 MP 12 MP telephoto, x2 optical zoom front camera 60MP battery 4,500mAh 125W fast charge Wireless charging 30/50W operating system android 12 connectivity usb type c WiFi 6E Bluetooth 5.2 NFC gps others Fingerprint reader under the screen Dual SIM Stereo sound 3x microphones price and release Determined Launch in July 2022

The most powerful of Motorola





According to the leak, the Motorola “Frontier 22” (which is probably a code name, since Motorola doesn’t have any “Frontier” family) will mount a 6.67-inch curved pOLED display with FullHD+ resolution and a whopping 144 Hz refresh rate. This is something that we have already seen in other mobiles, especially gaming, such as the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2. The panel will be perforated to make room for the front camera.

We don’t know the dimensions or weight, but we can expect it to be a rather large device. Inside, follow the filtration, we will have a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8475, which could well be a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus or similar. In any case, a high-end SoC. It would be accompanied by eight or 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The battery would stay at 4,500 mAh with 125W fast charge, an astronomical figure that we already know from other brands such as OPPO or Realme. The set would be completed with wireless charging of up to 50W and Android 12 as the operating system. If Motorola follows its path, it can be expected that it will hardly have any changes with respect to Pure Android.

But the most striking thing is, without a doubt, its camera. The leak suggests that this Motorola terminal It will have a main sensor of 200 megapixels. And what sensor could it be? As far as we know, the ISOCELL HP1, presented by Samsung at the end of last year. Unless another brand comes forward, the Motorola “Frontier 22” would be the first to incorporate it.



Scheme of the operation of ChameleonCell.

This sensor debuts ChameleonCell technology, a kind of adaptive pixel binning system. In other words, the sensor will group at 2×2 pixels for 50-megapixel photos, 4×4 pixels for 12.5-megapixel photos, or, if desired, no grouping at all for 200-megapixel photos. If it is this sensor, it is also expected that the device will be capable of recording in 8K at 30 FPS.

This would not be the only camera of the mobile, since it would also have a 50 megapixel accessory sensor (perhaps a wide angle) and a telephoto lens with a 2x optical zoom. The front camera, for its part, would have a resolution of 60 megapixels, which is not a small thing either. In any case, we are talking about a leak, so we will have to wait to see if it finally materializes.

Via | WinFuture