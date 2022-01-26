Motorola Frontier filtered as one of the best phones of 2022

Motorola is doing things in 2022 that we haven’t seen in other years. The company has set out to have a competitive high end and decent to be able to put other brands in trouble. By the end of the year he is preparing the Motorola Frontier, a high-end premium with a new design and some characteristics of the top. Today we know his assumption design and more characteristics filtered. Motorola could have one of the best phones of 2022 for the high end!

Curved screen and giant 200 megapixel camera

One of the curiosities of this Motorola Frontier it is your design. WinFuture has revealed an image showing what the device will look like. It doesn’t look like anything Motorola has so far released and offers two keys: the camera and the screen.

The rear camera module stands out for offering one of the largest sensors on the market today. Its size surprises in the same way that its 200 megapixels do. It will not be the first to include a sensor with this resolution, but it is possible that it will be one of the first high-end ones to do so.

Another important detail is that it will arrive with a quite curved screen. It is not very normal in Motorola, although it has a history with the Edge. It is also possible to glimpse some very well used bezels.

It’s not the most amazing design on the market, but it shows Motorola’s intention to make a smartphone elegant, of quality and that can compete in the highest range.

Some features out of the ordinary in Motorola

The company has been offering devices for a few years high-end somewhat decaf. Your choices for processors, designs and cameras were not spot on. This could change in 2022 in a very simple way: betting on the best possible hardware.

East Motorola Frontier It will include one of the best processors of the year, which has not yet been presented. will be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus, the slightly more advanced version of the current 8 Gen 1. Of course, it will include a good amount of RAM and storage with the best possible chips.

your screen 6.67 inch poLED will offer a refresh rate of 144Hz and a FullHD + resolution. The small hole at the top will house a 60 MP front camera. The rear camera will have sensors of 200, 50 and 12MP.

Finally, we know that it will offer the possibility of uploading your 4,500mAh battery with a power of 125W wired and 50W wireless. Again we can say that Motorola is going all out with a truly high-end that attracts users for its design and features.

When will it be official? Unfortunately there are quite a few months left for this device to reach the international market. What dou you think about him Motorola Frontier?