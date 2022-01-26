Moon Knight is an opportunity to bring the MCU to its adulthood.

Disney prevented one of the darkest plots of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), the one related to his alcoholism in the comics, from being in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This is an example by which the Mickey Mouse company is accused of softening the content of its adaptations for sanctimoniousness; some excessive scruples about how adult or lurid that the movies and series of their properties can become. Y the moon knight (Oscar Isaac) is a good opportunity to change it.

At first, Marc Spector’s story I would give to be approached with the same unprejudiced brutality as James Gunn – who has dealt with the two volumes of Guardians of the Galaxy (2014, 2017) and going for the third (2023)—in the suicide squad (2021) and The peacemaker (since 2021).

As Adam Barnhardt points out in comic book, “cut off the face of his archenemy Raoul Bushman and put it on display as he paraded through his apartment”; “He has fought space werewolves and smashed a god’s head to a pulp.”

Moon Knight: A dramatic opportunity for Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios | Disney Plus

But, apart from the fact that it is highly unlikely that Disney would opt for that style because of its pretense and that, at this point, it would be inconsistent with that of the Marvel Cinematic Universe if it did, what really matters here for the tone of the miniseries moon knight (Moon KnightDoug Moench, 2022) is that the protagonist played by Oscar Isaac (Agora), a former CIA agent who is resurrected by the Egyptian god Khonshu, suffers from a mental illness. And this matter, not only should they not take it as a joke, but they could take advantage of it to redeem themselves.

That they respect the absolute impudence of Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) in Dead Pool 3 It would already be a reason to take your hat off to Disney. But, with Marc Spector have the opportunity to introduce “adulthood” in the marvelita franchise. As Adam Barnhardt comments, he gets used to comparing him to Batman or Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) because he is “one of the darkest characters in Marvel.” And, despite the jokes, moon knight (Moon Knight) “should disorient us and put us on the verge of discomfort”. Hopefully Disney will compromise.