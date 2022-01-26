MLB and MLBPA advance in new negotiation
Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association (MLBPA) met for the second day in a row on Tuesday, with the league making a major move in hopes of creating a path to an agreement.
A day after the MLBPA rejected a league proposal that included significant pay increases for players with more than two years of service — a plan that includes top players earning more in performance-based bonuses — MLB came back with a proposal based on the framework initially put forward by the MLBPA, according to a source.
The league proposed a centrally funded bonus fund for top players who don’t yet qualify for salary arbitration, which would award top performers up to four times their salary, based on awards and performance. That, combined with an increase in the league’s minimum salary, would result in young players receiving a higher reward before arbitration eligibility.
According to the source, the plan would see NL Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes’ salary jump from $608,000 to $2.34 million last year, while second place in the NL MVP voting American, the Dominican Vladimir Guerrero Jr., would have seen an increase of US$635,400 to US$1,843 million. Other players prior to the arbitration, including Austin Riley, Jonathan India (NL Rookie of the Year) and Cuban Randy Arozarena (AL Rookie of the Year), would have had their salaries increased by 200%.
On Monday, the MLBPA withdrew its proposal to change the six-year service eligibility for free agency, marking a breakthrough in negotiations. Tuesday’s aforementioned proposal from MLB signifies a step forward in creating a path to a deal.
MLB’s proposal includes an increase in minimum wages, access to early-race bonuses and an increase in the Competitive Balance Tax. The league’s proposal is designed to increase the chance that a player can get a full year of service in his first season. Under this proposal, players would receive a minimum of $258,500 more in their first three years of service, which represents a 15% increase from current numbers.
Teams would also get a draft pick if their top prospects have a full year of service in their rookie seasons.
MLB also offered to eliminate draft compensation for free agents; a system that has been in place since 1976.
The extended postseason plan would also increase players’ playoff earnings by an estimated $20 million, with 60% of first-round earnings going to them. A lottery for the top three picks in the draft would also be an incentive for teams not to look to lose on purpose to benefit their draft spot. Also, a team will not be able to have a lottery pick in the Draft for three years in a row.
MLB also abandoned its proposal to eliminate the Super Two, another plan to pay arbitration-eligible players through a formula, and a third proposal to change the pension plan. Under MLB’s proposal, the officiating system would remain as it is today.