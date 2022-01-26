Mexican goalkeeper Itzel González, from Xolos de Tijuana, will play on loan at Sevilla

Iztel will be the second Mexican goalkeeper to join the Andalusian club after Pamela Tajonar, currently in the ranks of Villarreal

The Mexican goalkeeper Iztel González will play on loan at Sevilla, from the Primera Iberdrola, until the end of this season, after the agreement reached by the Andalusian club and Tijuana Xoloitzcuintles, the Sevilla entity reported on Tuesday.

Iztel Gonzalez (August 14, 1994, Tijuana -Baja California-) is an international with the Mexican national team and began his career in the Arizona Strikers FC in 2014, after what ended up in the Club Tijuana in a first stage and, as of 2016, in Los Angeles Salsa before returning to the ‘Xolos’.

The new goalkeeper Seville He has played 129 matches with the Tijuana Xoloitzcuintles and he has been a starter in most of his matches since his arrival in the 2017 Apertura tournament, in the premiere of the Women’s MX League, and with the national team he stood out in the 2012 U-20 World Cup in Japan and in the 2020 Pre-Olympic Games in the United States.

The 27-year-old Mexican woman declared to the local media Seville what do you like “being a daring goalkeeper who contributes a lot to the team in whatever it needs, being a good leader” and communicating “well on the pitch”, and she was “very excited” about her loan to the Sevilla club, since she has “worked for a long time time and that it happens at this stage” of his life “is fantastic.

“Getting to Sevilla is a huge opportunity”, highlighted Gonzalez, who assured that, since she learned two weeks ago that they were interested in having her, she cannot “sleep” and that she responded quickly and affirmatively to the offer of “a club that generates a lot of affection and with a lot of tradition within the city itself”.



Regarding its adaptation, the Mexican international considered that “the most important thing” will be to connect “as quickly as possible” and that there will not be the biggest problem, since he has not stopped competing, for which he is “super list” to “learn from all the teammates and coaching staff.”

“I’ve come to contribute what I know, but more than anything to learn from the whole team and help it continue to grow. I’m very excited to be part of it; I’m sure we’re going to achieve great things and hopefully we’ll continue to win games being part of a very good season” stressed the Tijuana.

The Seville highlighted that, with their arrival, they incorporate into their staff “a young goalkeeper, but contrasted within her country”, and will be the second Mexican goalkeeper to join the Andalusian club after Pamela Tajonar, Currently in the ranks of Villarreal.