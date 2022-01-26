Meta presents one of the most powerful AI supercomputers, which will serve to build the metaverse

The device, which is not yet complete, can already translate texts into various languages ​​and distinguish between harmful and benign content.

The technological giant Meta, owner of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, announced on Monday the launch of its artificial intelligence supercomputer AI Research SuperCluster (RSC).

The company claims that the computer, which is not yet completed, is already “among the AI ​​supercomputers [inteligencia artificial] fastest in the world.” “It will be the fastest in the world once it is fully built in mid-2022”promises the company.

Currently, RSC “can perform tasks such as translating text between languages ​​and helping to identify potentially harmful content.” In the future, the supercomputer will serve to build the metaverse, actively developed by Mark Zuckerberg’s company.

“With RSC, we can more quickly train models that use multimodal signals to determine whether an action, sound or image is harmful or benign. This research will not only help keep people safe in our services today, but also in the future, by as we build for the metaverse,” says Meta.

