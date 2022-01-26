Mercado Libre goes against counterfeit Apple items on the platform and will punish sellers who sell them

Everything indicates that Mercado Libre is now seriously going against counterfeit Apple products that are sold on the platform and will punish sellers who sell them, according to an email sent to sellers. First seen by the American media 9to5Mac, now a couple of sellers have confirmed the existence of the mail to Xataka Mexico.





In the email to which we have had access, it is read that in the event that a complaint for a counterfeit product is confirmed, the platform will cancel all the seller’s publications and the seller will no longer be able to offer Apple products in Mercado Libre. The text reads that Apple will confirm the complaints, but does not give more details about how the process will be or if the company will be actively engaged in initiating the complaints.

The call that Mercado Libre makes through the mail is for sellers only sell original products, not to refer to the Apple brand to describe a product and to clarify when the product is compatible with other brands. He also invites sellers to review his posts for “not include publications, logos, trademarks, images or any other content protected by Apple intellectual property rights“.

So that none of the rules is broken, Mercado Libre says that sellers can use words such as “simile”, “type”, “replica”, “style, “approved”, among others. Phrases such as ” compatible with” to clarify whether a product is compatible with Apple devices.

We have requested information from Mercado Libre and Apple about communication with sellers. In the event that we have an answer, we will update this text.