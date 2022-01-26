Megan Fox’s correct answer about her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly goes viral

During these last hours a video began to go viral in which he appears Megan fox with her boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly.

This is an excerpt from an interview with the GQ medium in which both were consulted about aspects of their partner.

In the video that was broadcast on social networks these hours, Colson Baker (real name of Machine Gun Kelly), consults his partner about his “sun sign” (place that the sun occupies at the time of a person’s birth, according to astrology).

read also



Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian joined underwear campaign and social networks exploded







Megan Fox Said Yes: Machine Gun Kelly Proposed to Her and Now They’re Engaged





Faced with the question, the 35-year-old actress not only gave the correct answer to her question, but also displayed enormous knowledge about her fiancé’s birth chart.

Apparently, the rapper did not expect his girlfriend’s response, reacting with an unmistakable expression of surprise.

@fermorelo #MeganFox #foryou #fyp #zodiac #witch ♬ original sound – FER

It was last January 12 when Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly decided to get engaged in marriage. The American actress posted a video on her Instagram in which the artist kneels to give her the ring under a special tree.

“In July 2020 we sat under this banyan tree… We asked for magic. Little did we know the pain we would face together in such a short and hectic period of time.. Unaware of the work and sacrifices that the relationship would require of us but intoxicated with love. And karma”, published Fox as a reflection after the request.

“Somehow, a year and a half later, after going through hell together and laughing more than I ever imagined, he asked me to marry him. And as in all the lives before this one, and as in all the lives that will follow, I said yes… And then we drank each other’s blood, “he added.