Megan Fox with her sweater all torn and her fiancé in Dolce & Gabbana on a trip to Italy

Megan Fox with the sweater all torn accompanied by her fiancé on a trip to Italy | Photo: Special

They just got engaged to wedding and Megan Fox goes on a trip accompanied by her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly nothing more than to admire the paradisiacal landscapes of Italy, but what has attracted attention is the ripped sweater of the American actress.

Megan Fox received her engagement ring in Puerto Rico and before returning home they have decided to continue their vacations, which is why they have been seen on the beautiful streets of Italy, in addition to visiting the Lake Como.

You can read: Megan Fox’s boyfriend tells how he fell in love with the actress

Although celebrities have enjoyed sunny days in Italy, it can also be seen that the icy cold of the season continues, in addition to the crop top style sweater all torn that Megan Fox has worn in aesthetic style, she also wears a winter outfit.

To enjoy food and a good glass of wine, the Transformers actress and model also boasts a stuffed hat that is of the same fabric of his majestic long coat which has been stripped away.

Very smiling, Megan Fox poses with her partner and future husband, the American rapper and musician, who surprises with a white sweater with black lines and on the front the logo of Dolce and Gabbanain addition to a huge chain around the neck in silver.

But since Internet users do not miss a thing, there has been no lack of someone who reported how battered Megan Fox’s sweater looksin beige and with long sleeves, you can admire several loose threads and more than anything a piece of clothing that is torn.

While her boyfriend Colson Baker even wears the logo of the famous luxury brand on his ear rings, even printed on his pants ivory and white outfitBrian Austin Green’s ex-wife looks much simpler, of course, she doesn’t even need accessories.

Megan Fox with her sweater all torn and her fiancé at Dolce&Gabbana on a trip to Italy. Photo: Special



Megan Denise Fox has decided to join in marriage with Machine Gun Kelly although neither of them come alone, because now they will form a new family made up of six people, due to the children they have.

Visit our Soy Carmín TikTok for more content

The native of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, United States has turned 35 years of age in 2021 and has three children of his marriage with Brian Austin Green that lasted eleven years and from which Bodhi Ransom, Noah Shannon and Journey River Green were born.

It may interest you: Nails inspired by Disney Princesses: Snow White

For his part, the 31-year-old American singer and actor also known as Kells Has a daughter named Casie Colson Baker, a teenager who continually poses with her dad on red carpets, her mother is Emma Cannon.