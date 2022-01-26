Meet the nominees for the Lo Nuestro Awards: Rosalía, Alejandro Sanz and Raphael, among them | Music

How we like a celebration! And the awards season is here. Although some ceremonies have had to be delayed due to the sixth wave of the coronavirus, others have decided to continue forward This is the case of the Lo Nuestro Awards, the famous musical awards organized by Univisión that celebrate their 34th Edition this 2022.

The Lo Nuestro Awards crown one more year the best of Latin music. They do it through several categories, rewarding those hits that have made us sing until we lose our voice.

This Tuesday, January 25, Univision has revealed the name of the nominees for this edition. Camilo, J Balvin and Christian Nodal lead the list with 10 nominations. follow him Bad Bunny and Karol G (surprisingly the only woman to be among the top nominees of the night) with nine; Carlos Rivera, Caliber 50, Farruko, Jhay Cortez, Maluma, Myke Towers and Rauw Alejandro with eight.

The ceremony will take place on February 24 at the FTX Arena in Miami. An event in which a hundred artists will attend to enjoy the night.

Spanish nominees for the Lo Nuestro Awards

Among the Spanish nominees, we find some names. Alejandro Sanz is nominated along with Tini for the subject A kiss to Madrid in the category best pop song of the year. Rosalia is also nominated. The Catalan is in the category of best pop artist of the year.

raphael could also take home an award. The Spanish music legend is nominated along with Charles Rivera for the subject be in loveor best pop ballad of the year.

Here we leave you the complete list of nominees and nominees of the main categories:

Lo Nuestro Award Artist of the Year

Angela Aguilar

bad bunny

Camilo

Christian Nodal

Firm Group

J Balvin

Carol G

Maluma

Raww Alexander

Sebastian Yatra

Album of the year

‘The Last Tour Of The World’ – Bad Bunny

‘Between Sea and Palm Trees’ (Live) – Juan Luis Guerra 4.40

‘This Life Is Very Beautiful’ – Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga

‘Jose’ – J Balvin

‘KG0516’ – Karol G

‘Legends’ – Carlos Rivera

‘Mexican in Love’ – Angela Aguilar

‘My Hands’ – Camilo

‘Utopia Live From Metlife Stadium’ – Romeo Santos

‘Let’s Go Well’ – Caliber 50

Song of the Year

‘Bichota’ – Karol G

‘Dákiti’ – Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez

‘De Vuelta Pa’ La Vuelta’ – Daddy Yankee & Marc Anthony

‘Tell me how you want’ – Christian Nodal & Ángela Aguilar

‘Faithful’ – The Legendaries, Wisin & Jhay Cortez

‘Pepas’ – Farruko

‘Telepathy’ – Kali Uchis

‘All About You’ – Rauw Alejandro

‘Rico’s Life’ – Camilo

‘I Give Everything’ – Alfredo Olivas

Female Revelation Artist

Angela Aguilar

Helen Rose

Evaluate Montaner

kali uchis

The Ross Maria

Majo Aguilar

Mary Becerra

TheChange

VF7

Yendry

Male Revelation Artist

Blessd

Boza

Duki

the alpha

Ghost

pheid

Khea

The Two Carnal

Santa Fe Klan

Tiago PZK

Remix Of The Year

‘911’ (Remix) – Sech & Jhay Cortez

‘Yesterday My Ex Called Me’ (Remix) – Khea, Natti Natasha, Prince Royce Ft. Lenny Santos

‘Fiel’ (Remix) – Wisin, Jhay Cortez, Anuel AA Ft. Los Legendarios & Myke Towers

‘La Tóxica’ (Remix) – Farruko, Sech, Myke Towers Ft. Jay Wheeler & Tempo

‘Travesuras’ (Remix) – Nio García, Casper Mágico, Ozuna, Myke Towers, Wisin y Yandel & Flow La Movie

Crossover Collaboration Of The Year

‘From the Sea’ – Ozuna, Doja Cat & Sia

‘Don´t Be Shy’ – Tiesto & Karol G

‘Girl Like Me’ (Remix) – Black Eyed Peas, Shakira & Twocolors

‘In Da Ghetto’ – J Balvin & Skrillex

‘Kesi’ – Camilo & Shawn Mendes

The Perfect Mix Of The Year

‘100 Years’ – Carlos Rivera, Maluma & Caliber 50

‘Before the Sun Rises’ – Natti Natasha & Prince Royce

‘Bottle After Bottle’ – Gera Mx & Christian Nodal

‘Pretty Song’ – Carlos Vives & Ricky Martin

‘With The Missing You Make Me’ – Reik & Grupo Firme

‘Cumbia To The People’ – Guaynna & The Blue Angels

‘De Vuelta Pa’ La Vuelta’ – Daddy Yankee & Marc Anthony

‘I Passed’ – Enrique Iglesias Ft. Farruko

‘Couple Of The Year’ – Sebastián Yatra & Myke Towers

‘I came back’ – Aventura & Bad Bunny

DJ of the Year

sharpen it 888

deorro

DJ Adoni

DJ Cornetto

DJ Luian

DJ Nelson

IAmChinese

Mariana Bo

Toy Selectah

Victor Cardenas

Solo Artist of the Year – Pop

Camilo

Charles Rivera

Luis Fonsi

Maluma

Mon Laferte

Ricardo Montaner

Ricky Martin

Rosalia

Sebastian Yatra

Selena Gomez

Song Of The Year – Pop

‘Amen’ – Ricardo Montaner, Mau and Ricky, Camilo & Evaluna Montaner

‘You Are My Religion’ – Maná & Joy

‘Being in Love’ – Carlos Rivera & Raphael

‘I Tried Everything’ – Reik & Jessie Reyez

‘We Lost Hand’ – Ednita Nazario & Luis Fonsi

‘I’ve Always Been Here’ – RBD (Anahí, Christopher Von Uckermann, Maite Perroni, Christian Chávez)

‘So In Love’ – CNCO

‘Telepathy’ – Kali Uchis

‘A Kiss In Madrid’ – Tini & Alejandro Sanz

‘Rico’s Life’ – Camilo

Collaboration Of The Year – Pop

‘Dance With Me’ – Selena Gomez & Rauw Alejandro

‘Fan Of Your Photos’ – Nicky Jam & Romeo Santos

‘Couple Of The Year’ – Sebastián Yatra & Myke Towers

‘Perfect’ – Reik & Maluma

‘Empty’ – Luis Fonsi & Rauw Alejandro

Song Of The Year – Urban Pop

‘Before the Sun Rises’ – Natti Natasha & Prince Royce

‘La Toxica’ – Farruko

‘What else then?’ – J Balvin & Maria Becerra

‘Sober’ – Maluma

‘All of You’ – Rauw Alejandro

Song Of The Year – Urban Pop/Dance

‘Don´t Be Shy’ – Tiësto & Karol G

‘In Da Ghetto’ – J Balvin & Skrillex

‘La Mama De La Mama’ (Remix) – El Alfa, Busta Rhymes, Anitta Ft. Wisin, CJ & El Cherry Scom

‘Mambo’ – Steve Aoki, Willy William Ft. Sean Paul, El Alfa, Sfera Ebbasta & Play-N-Skillz

‘Pepas’ – FarrukoSong Of The Year – Pop Ballad

‘Amen’ – Ricardo Montaner, Mau and Ricky, Camilo & Evaluna Montaner

‘Being in Love’ – Carlos Rivera & Raphael

‘We Lost Hand’ – Ednita Nazario & Luis Fonsi

‘You Would Have Gone Sooner’ – Reik

‘I’ll fly’ – Nella & Pedro Capó

Group or Duo of the Year – Pop

CNCO

Mau and Ricky

Morat

21st floor

Reik

Album Of The Year – Pop

‘Deja Vu’ – CNCO

‘Desamorphosis’ – Thalia

‘Love In The Times Of Perreo’ – 21st Floor

‘Last Night’s Playlist’ – Tommy Torres

‘The Most Beautiful’ – Ednita Nazario

‘Legends’ – Carlos Rivera

‘My Hands’ – Camilo

‘Revelation’ – Selena Gomez

‘Rifresh’ – Mau and Ricky

‘Fearless (Of Love and Other Demons)’ – Kali Uchis

Male Artist of the Year – Urban

bad bunny

daddy yankee

Farruko

J Balvin

Jay Cortez

Justin Quiles

Mike Towers

Ozuna

Raww Alexander

WisinA

Female Artist of the Year – Urbano

Anitta

Becky G

Cazzu

Emily

Farina

Carol G

Mary Becerra

Mariah Angelique

Natti Natasha

Nicky Nicole

Song Of The Year – Urban

‘Before’ – Anuel AA & Ozuna

‘Yesterday My Name Is My Ex’ (Remix) – Khea, Natti Natasha, Prince Royce Ft. Lenny Santos

‘Bichota’ – Karol G

‘Dákiti’ – Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez

‘Faithful’ – The Legendaries, Wisin & Jhay Cortez

‘The Note’ – Manuel Turizo, Rauw Alejandro & Myke Towers

‘Crazy’ – Justin Quiles, Chimbala & Zion and Lennox

‘Pepas’ – Farruko

‘Problem’ – Daddy Yankee

‘Your Poison’ – J Balvin

Collaboration Of The Year – Urban

‘AM Remix’ – Nio Garcia, J Balvin & Bad Bunny

‘Love In A Coma’ – Manuel Turizo & Maluma

‘Yesterday My Name Is My Ex’ (Remix) – Khea, Natti Natasha, Prince Royce Ft. Lenny Santos

‘Tell me where’ – Cazzu & Justin Quiles

‘Fulanito’ – Becky G & El Alfa

‘Before’ – Anuel AA & Ozuna

‘Last night’ – Bad Bunny & Rosalía

‘Location’ – Karol G, Anuel AA & J Balvin

‘My Girl’ – Wisin, The Legendaries & Myke Towers

‘Homeland and Life’ – Yotuel, Gente De Zona, Descemer Bueno, Maykel Osorbo & El Funky

Album Of The Year – Urban

‘The Last Tour Of The Year’ – Bad Bunny

‘Jose’- J Balvin

‘KG0516’ – Karol G

‘La 167’ – Farruko

‘The Last Promise’ – Justin Quiles

‘The Favorites 2.5’ – Archangel

‘The Legendaries 001’ – The Legendaries

‘Nattivity’ – Natti Natasha

‘Timelezz’ – Jhay Cortez

‘Vice Versa’ – Rauw Alejandro

We will have to wait until February 24 to meet the winners.