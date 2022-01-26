Mediaset will broadcast Pasión de Gavilanes 2 after the withdrawal of Atresmedia from the bid

The long-awaited second season of Pasión de Gavilanes can be seen in Spain on Mediaset. The conglomerate has signed an agreement with NBCUniversal Global Distribution which includes the premiere of ‘Passion of Gavilanes 2’, feature films, an American hospital fiction, soap operas and a new program of reforms.

This has been announced by the communication group, which has highlighted that ‘Pasión de Gavilanes 2’, a sequel to the Colombian fiction broadcast in more than 40 countries, returns to television 19 years later to recount the vicissitudes of the descendants of the Reyes Elizondo dynastywho will be involved in a mysterious crime that will shake the foundations of the family.

In this sense, he has detailed that the series, which is currently being filmed in Colombia and will premiere in Spain exclusively on Telecincobrings together emblematic actors from the original fiction (Mario Cimarro, Danna García, Natasha Klauss, Paola Rey, Juan Alfonso Baptista and Michel Brown, who will make a special appearance in the series) along with three new performers (Bernardo Flores , Sebastian Osorio and Juan Manuel Restrepo).

Mediaset España has also reported the acquisition of the broadcasting rights of a portfolio of more than 40 feature films, such as the science fiction horror film ‘The Invisible Man’, starring Elisabeth Moss and Oliver Jackson-Cohen; and ‘The Adventures of Doctor Dolittle’, a fantasy adventure comedy starring Robert Downey Jr. and Antonio Banderas, which will be released soon.

Also, the agreement includes the medical series ‘Chicago Med’produced by Dick Wolf and chronicling day-to-day life at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center and the lives of the center’s doctors, nurses and staff; and the program ‘Escape to the chateau: DIY’a renovation space in which castle renovation experts Dick and Angel Strawbridge advise several British families who, like them in their day, have made the extraordinary decision to leave their home and renovate a castle in France.

On the other hand, he has acquired four telenovelas from Telemundo: ‘The Queen of the South’, in which the Mexican actress Kate del Castillo plays the drug trafficker Teresa Mendoza; ‘Loli’s luck’, a comedy starring Silvia Navarro that shows the unexpected turn in the life of an independent woman after receiving an inheritance from a friend of hers; ‘Brave Heart’, a story of love, loyalty, bravery and intrigue with two female bodyguards as heroines; and ‘Los miserables’, a Mexican television adaptation of the famous novel by Victor Hugo starring Aracely Arámbula.