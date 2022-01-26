Matt Reeves, director of “The Batman”, gave details about the design of the batcave and the batmobile

Kurt Cobain’s style influenced the new version of Bruce Wayne that appears in “The Batman,” directed by Matt Reeves. (Empire/Warner Bros.)

When it seemed that nothing more could be added about the new adaptation of Batman on the big screen, played by Robert Pattinsonyour director arrives, Matt Reeves, to anticipate details of the character’s design and everything that identifies the hero of Gotham City. And if we think of elements that build the bat, the batmobile and the batcave they are essential.

The British edition of Esquire published an interview with the director of cloverfield Y Planet of the Apes about the creation process and the approach they will give to the character with Pattinson. She highlighted movies like The French Connection, Chinatown Y Taxi driverand confessed that “Something in the Way”, the Nirvana song, helped him get an inspiration in Kurt Cobain and thus outline the features that this Bruce Wayne should have, which will have very different tools from those already seen in previous films.

The batcave will be a workshop in the new incarnation of Batman. (Warner Bros. Pictures)

“The movies of [Christopher] Nolan they set up the batmobile as a tank, which was a brilliant idea. But I thought, ‘Wouldn’t it be great if this guy is a loner and a gear freak and designs these things himself, taking parts from other cars and putting it together?’ So this time the Batmobile is recognizable as a car. One that he himself has made”, he highlighted. Reeves.

About the batcave, the hideout and headquarters of Batmanit looks more like a fairly well conditioned and prepared workshop, but nothing out of the ordinary compared to what was seen in the Batman from Ben Affleck or of Christian bale. “The new batcave is based on a secret underground railway that still exists in New York,” Reeves explained to Esquire about this “workspace” for the new Bruce Wayne. “The idea is that some of these rich families of industrialists had private train cars at the beginning of the century. In this case, the batcave is in the foundation of this tower.” He also explained that it was a good way to give it extraordinary value, but based on reality.

Director Reeves found an ally in Pattinson, as the actor is a fan of Batman. (Warner Bros. Pictures)

This new adaptation is seen as modern due to its mixture of different styles. But a fundamental factor was missing: inspiration from a Batman comic. Reeves was delighted with “Batman: Year One” the four-issue comic that was published in 1987 Frank Miller and the artist David Mazzucchelli, where the protagonist was a young and turbulent Bruce Wayne. “The idea was to make him a younger actor. And in the process of writing the movie, I saw good time [película de los hermanos Salfie], and I thought, ‘Okay, he has a kind of internal rage that connects to this character, and a dangerousness. I can feel this desperation. And I came back determined that it was Rob. And he had no idea if Rob had any interest! Because of course he had done all these independent movies after Twilight“.

Finally Reeves found an ally in Pattinson, since the actor is a fan of Batman. Reeves revealed more about their meeting: “When I met him and he read the script, we talked for a long, long time and I realized, ‘This guy is a huge fan of the character.'”

With a confirmed duration of almost three hours, the film of Warner He introduced most of the film’s protagonists, allies and enemies, the aspects that surround him and —thanks to the interview with the director— now we also know more about how this new version of Bruce Wayne was created.

Batman opens March 3 in all theaters.

The new poster of “The Batman”, the next film from Warner Bros. Pictures.

