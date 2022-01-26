Matt Reeves didn’t want The Batman to be connected to the DCEU!

Director Matt Reeves explains why he didn’t want the next movie from batman was connected to the DCEU

The DC Cinematic Universe has been quite controversial, and some of the criticisms of the project laid out by Zack Snyder it’s that I couldn’t find a way to create interconnected films that followed an organic story and were, at the same time, successful on their own. That, in fact, has been the stone in the shoe of projects like Universal’s Monsterverse.

That’s why the movie batman was originally conceived as a separate and self-contained project in order to explore the limits of the new BruceWayne interpreted by Robert Pattinson. This caused a lot of controversy, especially among the fans who were still waiting for the return of Ben Affleck in the stories of DCEU, so they began to speculate how the continuity of the cinematic universe with two Batmans would work.

But nevertheless, Matt Reeves finally broke his silence on this subject, mentioning to Esquire that one of the reasons his Batman was removed from the cinematic universe is because he didn’t want to feel burdened from the start by having to connect his story to the cinematic universe. DCEU:

“Well [Affleck] I had been working on a version of the script, and I said, ‘Here’s the thing: I respect that the DC Universe has become an extended universe and that all the movies are connected. But another Batman movie shouldn’t have to carry the burden of connecting characters from all those other movies. I didn’t want them there.” Matt Reeves

What is the future of Battinson?

Although it would have been interesting batman make connections with characters The Justice League or references to other projects of the DCEU, the director made it clear that he will follow the same route as Todd Phillips with the joker and will establish a completely independent story. But nevertheless, Reeves He hasn’t closed himself off to the idea of ​​growing the universe with spin-offs and sequels to delve into the villains.

In fact, last year it was confirmed that The Penguin from Colin Farrell will have its own series HBO MAX which will be led by Matt Reeves and join the other spin off from Reeves about Jim Gordon. Although details about the projects are scarce, they will help the DCEU extend its universe now that it is interested in projects to compete with other streaming platforms.

What do cinephiles and cinephiles think?