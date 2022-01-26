Marzhe Ponce de León takes the cake with an unprecedented session on networks

Mexico.- How many times have you not decided to delete or see that you have it on your cell phone that you find things that you did not know you had, well that same thing happened to Marzhe Ponce de Leon who after reviewing some of its content realized that it had content that I had never shared with his followers and to prevent those memories from being forgotten, he decided to publish them and it was one of the best decisions he has made.

Through your account Instagram Marzhe Ponce de León showed the photos, in total there were 6, “Photos that I had unpublished. Sorry for the spam. From 1 to 6, which is your favorite?”, You can read in the publication. At first sight of all of them, the last ones were the ones that received the most applause as well as compliments and that is that the influencer He forgot everything and those images leave little to the imagination, which was clearly the success of the session.

But there are also others that have his touch and that have been of great help to his followers to spend a great day, well, seeing Marzhe Ponce de Leon always gives them that energy to have the best time. But to give a little more context, in the images the model wears a small white blouse, unbuttoned denim shorts and a white garment with lace details that was the icing on the cake.

Marzhe Ponce de León in her never-before-seen photos | Photo: Instagram Marzhe Ponce de León

In just a few hours, Marzhe Ponce de León’s publication has achieved hundreds of messages and thousands of likes that continue to grow. This is not the first time that he has done something similar, a few weeks ago something similar happened, and it is that Marzhe Ponce de León has so many photos on his cell phone that sometimes he forgets that he saved them and to avoid deleting them he uploads them to the networks to leave a nice memory to all and of course thank him.

And curiously, whether they are recent or past publications, they have the same value for their fans, who do not ask where they come from, since on more than one occasion many of those photos end up as wallpapers to the point that they have shared the evidence with the Marzhe Ponce de León herself who is glad that they like what she does and even more so if they will always respond that way. And now it has been verified.