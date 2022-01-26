Marvel: Filtered the possible plot of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Just as it happened with Spider-Man: No Way Home a few months ago, the marvel characters are affected again after an avalanche of theories, references and alleged leaks about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In this sense, a possible leak of the plot of this new film in the MCU has traveled the internet like wildfire from Reddit, where user MyTimeToShineHello told us what he thought we could find on this tape.

Possibly the most ambitious movie in Marvel history?

The interesting thing about this alleged leak is that many of the elements that it narrates coincide almost exactly with the scenes seen in the first trailer of the future Doctor Strange movie, which has made us think that: either this user has studied the trailer in detail to offer a consistent and attractive argument, or it really is a insider from Marvel Studios.

Without further ado, we show you the alleged leaked plot of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness:

The film begins with the multiversal variants of Doctor Strange, Wong, and America Chavez fleeing from an unknown threat, which ends up killing the wizards. America manages to escape into the main continuity of the MCU.

Back on Earth-199999, we can see that this reality is falling apart due to Stephen Strange’s interference with it: first, causing the death of Tony Stark, and second, thanks to the spells he cast on Spider-Man: No Way Home .

. Scenes later, Doctor Strange attends Christine Palmer’s wedding, only to be interrupted by throats , who has arrived on Earth together with América Chávez.

, who has arrived on Earth together with América Chávez. Saving Chavez, Doctor Strange is warned that the entire Multiverse is at risk. The sorcerer takes the teenager to Kamar-Taj, where she is guarded by Rintrah .

. Doctor Strange goes to Wanda Maximoff asking for her help. However, Stephen is unaware that the Darkhold has been used by the Scarlet Witch, who has used it to hunt down America so she can travel between realities to find her children.

Trying to capture America, Wanda attacks Kamar-Taj, horribly killing several of the wizards who lived there, however, Stephen and the little heroine manage to escape to another Universe where they meet a variant of Tony Stark played by Tom Cruise .

. In this Universe, Steve Rogers is president of the United States and Tony Stark, who believes himself to be a messiah, owns three Infinity Stones.

Shortly after meeting this variant of Iron Man, Doctor Strange and America Chavez are led by a variant of Mordo into the Illuminati, a group made up of Reed Richards and Sue Storm from the first FOX Fantastic Four movie. , Black Bolt from the series Inhumans, a variant of Monica Rambeu turned into Captain Marvel, Eric Bana’s Bruce Banner, Patrick Stewart’s Professor X and Ian Mckellan’s Magneto.

The Scarlet Witch tracks down Doctor Strange and America Chavez, destroying multiple Universes in her wake. At this time, the variant of Stephen Strange seen in the trailer is introduced, which, along with Defender Strange and many variants of classic Marvel characters He (Blade, Ghost Rider, Punisher, Spider-Man, Deadpool) fight against Wanda.

He (Blade, Ghost Rider, Punisher, Spider-Man, Deadpool) fight against Wanda. In the end, Doctor Strange is able to make peace with a variant of Tony Stark (played by Robert Downey Jr. himself), and the Scarlet Witch sacrifices herself in a brief flash of reason, combining the different Universes into one.

In the first of the post-credit scenes we can see that Christine Palmer becomes Clea, a powerful sorceress. In the second several mutants appear in the main continuity of the MCU.

If this leak is true, the Marvel characters would really be faced with a Multiverse full of madness. The truth is that it sounds like there is too much fan service in this plot, however, the same thing happened with several of the alleged leaks of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which in the end turned out to be true. In the end, we have no choice but to believe (or not). Perhaps this is why Stan Lee called Marvel fans “true believers”?

And you, do you think this leak could be real?

