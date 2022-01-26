Marvel and Disney: Who are the kings of the highest-grossing franchises?

Being the protagonist of emblematic stories in the cinema It could be the most anticipated dream for many actors, and there are talents who have forged and consolidated their careers by giving life to characters that, for years, have already become icons of the film industry and now it is impossible to think that perhaps another actor could have played the coveted role.

With the worldwide media push implied by film franchises such as “Star Wars”, “Marvel”, “Harry Potter” or “DC”, there are few actors who have resisted being part of the main castor at least to be integrated as a secondary role or with a special participation, in order to fulfill the dream of belonging to the highest grossing productions worldwide and that will allow them to increase their career alongside acting legends.

After Marvel and Disney’s streaming platform revealed the first previews of what will be the new action series “Moon Knight”, starring the Guatemalan-American actor oscar isaacthe fans have realized how popular and profitable this actor and other of his colleagues have turned out to be, by positioning themselves as the most sought-after talents by the main franchises of the film industry, because when reviewing in detail the filmography of various actors , these have participated in important launches for “Star Wars”, “Harry Potter” and “Marvel”, which beyond the discussion if they are good or bad stories, have prevailed in the count of the highest grossing and profitable films in history.

Latin essence in Hollywood

In the case of Oscar Isaac, the actor is part of various filmic universes beginning with “Star Wars”where he has played “Poe Dameron” three times for the films of episode VII “The Force Awakens” (2015), episode VIII “The Last Jedi” (2015) and episode IX “The Rise of Skywalker” ( 2019).

In 2016, a year after debuting in “Star Wars”, Oscar Isaac came to the film “X-Men: Apocalypse” – a story based on Marvel comics, but then produced by FOX – where he gave life to the villain “En Sabah Nur/Apocalypse.” Without forgetting that within the stories authorized by Marvel, he also had a small participation in the animated film “Spider-Man: A New Universe”where he lent his voice to the variant of the future “Miguel O’Hara / Spider-Man 2099”.

Although not yet established as a franchise on the screen, the new version of “dune”directed by Denis Villeneuve, is on the way to consolidate itself as one of the most popular, expensive and blockbuster sagas in recent years in the industry, and in this first part Oscar Isaac was called to play one of the main characters “Leto Atreides” .

Mads Mikkelsen: the most wanted Dane

In the case of Mads Mikkelsen, the actor joined the Marvel franchise with “dr strange” giving life to the main villain “Kaecilius”, in 2016, the year in which “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” was also released, a film in which he played the role of “Galen Erso”.

Although the saga offantastic animals” is not considered a prequel to “Harry Potter”, the new plot is set in the fantastic world created by JK Rowling, and Mads has also been signed to play “Gellert Grindelwald”, a role that was played by Johnny Deppwho was removed from the project due to the legal and personal scandals he had with his former partner, actress Amber Heard.

Another franchise that sought out Mads was “james-bond”, which in 2006 included the actor in its main cast in the installment of “Casino Royal”, where he played the villain “Le Chiffre”, along with the protagonist Daniel Craig. Among the future works of the Dane is “Indiana Jones 5”, a cast that will be headed by Harrison Ford, who during the initial episodes of “Star Wars” has given life to “Han Solo”.

Zoe Saldana

One of the actresses who is also highly valued by the most important franchises is Zoe Saldanawho has starred in films for “Marvel”, “Pirates of the Caribbean”, “Star Trek” and “Avatar”, positioning himself as one of the talents with the greatest presence in the highest-grossing films in history.

Before establishing herself as a world-class actress, Zoe had her first opportunities in projects that have also been in the media, such as the series “La ley el orden” and in the film “Crossroads”, by Britney Spears.

Along with other projects, in 2003, Zoe became part of the universe of “Pirates of the Caribbean” in the delivery of “The Curse of the Black Pearl”, being in 2009 when he gave life to “Uhura” in the new film installment of “Star Trek”.

In this same year, Saldaña’s popularity skyrocketed globally due to the impact of her performance as “Neytiri”, the princess “Na’vi”, from the movie “Avatar”, created by James Cameron, and which to date is considered to be the highest grossing film in history by accumulating 2,847 million dollarsand that is already in development for two more films and in which Zoe returns as the protagonist.

Even with the popularity that “Avatar” meant, Zoe Saldaña reached a new level of impact when she was officially signed by the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM) to play “Gamora”, daughter of the villain “Thanos”.

With this character, Zoe starred in the first two installments of “Guardians of the Galaxy” and was part of the closing of the third phase of the UCM with “avengers endgame” Y “Avengers:Infinity War”, becoming the only actress to participate in three of the highest grossing movies in history: “Endgame”, “Infinity War” and “Avatar”. Zoe is currently filming and producing “Guardians of the Galaxy 3” and “Avatar” 2 and 3.

Gary Oldman

There is no universe in which Gary Oldman does not appearWell, the 63-year-old actor has had a presence in the most mediatic projects in the history of cinema, going from “Harry Potter”, “Batman” by Christopher Nolan, “Robocop”, “Planet of the Apes”, “Kung Fu Panda”, “Hannibal” and even in the video game saga “Call of Duty”.

Either with only one participation or giving continuity to the sagas, the most important in terms of duration being his role as “Sirus Black” in “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban”, from 2004, a role to which he returned for installments four, five and eight of the franchise.

A year after his debut in “Harry Potter”, Gary was called in 2005 to join the first part of Nolan’s trilogy with his new version of “Batman”, to give life to the police chief “James Gordon” in “Batman Begins”, a character he played again in “The Dark Knight” (2008) and “The Dark Knight Rises” (2012).

After the success of the animated film “Kung Fu Panda” In 2008, Gary Oldman was invited to the second installment of the trilogy for the role of “Lord Shen”, a role that earned him an Annie Award for best vocal performance.

For the second installment of the “Planet of the Apes” remake, Gary Oldman was also added to the main cast to play “Dreyfus” in “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes,” released in 2014.

