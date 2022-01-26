Marvel: 10 What If Comics Better Than The Main Universe

One of the main advantages of comics is that nothing is set in stone. Even though the main universe exists, you can always theorize about all the possible outcomes of any story. The multiverse allows those outcomes to come true, albeit in a different dimension. Forexample, the comicsWhat If? they are the divergent stories of the Marvel canon.

It has been 45 years since the first que If? After more than four decades of stories outside of Marvel continuity, there are some What If comics ? that surpass the main universe. Whether it’s because they feature compelling original characters and better versions of already iconic superheroes or because their endings are so much better than the original comics, these comics deserve a place closer to the original timeline.

10 What if…? Did the Fantastic Four have other superpowers?

Based on The Fantastic Four #1, this is the sixth What If? created. The issue follows the story of the Fantastic Four in a world where their powers are different. Ben Grimm grows dragon wings, Sue Storm develops flexible skin, Johnny Storm becomes a half-robot, and Reed Richards, always the smartest, becomes a brain called Big Brain.

While there’s absolutely nothing wrong with the Fantastic Four’s main lineup, What If? #6 explores how the powers of these heroes determine their group dynamics. The story features a disfigured Reed inside Doom’s body as a mix of the two characters, offering a deeper insight into Reed Richard (who practically has a perfect life on Earth-616). Unfortunately, this darker Mr. Fantastic was not explored further.

9 What If… Jane Foster Had Found Thor’s Hammer?

After being intercepted by aliens during a failed hike in the mountains, Jane Foster finds an old walking stick in a cave, which is actually Mjolnir in disguise. Before she understands what is happening, she becomes Thordis, the Goddess of Thunder. Instead of acting like Thor’s damsel in distress, in this comic Jane saves Donald Blake, who is just an ordinary Earth doctor.

Jane Foster as Goddess of Thunder is such a compelling idea that it became canon. In The Mighty Thor, by Jason Aaron and Russel Dauterman, Jane claimed Mjolnir after Odinson became unworthy of the hammer. This arc will also be explored in Thor: Love and Thunder from the MCU with Natalie Portman as Jane.

8 What If… Gwen Stacy Had Rescued Gwen Stacy?

Thanks to Marc Webb’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2, everyone knows that Spider-Man failed to save Gwen Stacy from a deadly fall. But how would things have gone if this had not happened? In What If? #24, spider-manjump to catch Gwen instead of throwing a web line at her, fixing her mistake in The Amazing Spider-Man #121.

Regardless of the endless ramifications of Gwen’s death on Peter’s life, of course, fans would love for her to be alive. Her death is an iconic moment in Marvel history, but the guilt that haunts Spider-Man in the aftermath sees Peter in a very dark place.

7 What If…Rogue Possessed Thor’s Power?

During a battle against the Avengers, Rogue, a member of the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants, absorbed Thor’s abilities and left Odinson to die. Though he uses her newfound abilities for her own evil, the late Thor meets her on the astral plane and convinces her to take up the mantle of the Goddess of Thunder as a hero, which she does.

It is true that nobody wants Thor Odinson to die. However, mixing Rogue’s power level with the God of Thunder’s strength is too good an experiment to forget. Although Rogue is already incredibly powerful in the main universe, this combination makes the alternate Rogue one of the most powerful characters in the Marvel Universe. Sadly, Marvel dropped her in 1994.

6 What if… Scarlet Witch ended the ‘House of M’ saying, “No more power”?

What If? House of M #1 follows Earth-9021, a world where Scarlet Witch decimated not only mutants, but all manner of superpowered heroes. This results in a very similar universe to JLA: Act of God., where some of Marvel’s most iconic superheroes deal with the consequences of losing their abilities while others celebrate, all while the Red Skull takes advantage of the situation.

What if… Scarlet Witch put an end to the ‘House of M’ by saying, ‘No more power’?’ features a realistic universe, where the world’s strongest beings meet new weaknesses, like Wolverine, whose adamantium skeleton is now too heavy for him. However, it also shows a hopeful time, in which the heroes do not give up even if they are no longer practically invincible. Instead, they build new technology to fight the Red Skull, showing the true nature of a hero.

5 What If Daredevil Lived In Feudal Japan?

On Earth-717, Masahiro is the Devil Who Dares, a blind samurai in feudal Japan whose father died at the hands of the Giant Shogun, an obvious reinterpretation of the Kingpin. Raised by Stick to be a warrior, Masahiro fights this crime lord alongside Elektra, the daughter of a murdered Greek ambassador.

Rick Veitch and Tommy Lee Edwards gave Daredevil fans a well-crafted retelling of the Daredevil mythos told by Matt Murdock II, a descendant of Earth-717’s own Matt Murdock. What if Daredevil lived in feudal Japan? It’s hardly the origin story of the Devil Who Dares, but this character certainly gives Earth-717 a beautiful connection to Japanese lore that Earth-616 lacks.

4 What if… Storm had the power of a Phoenix?

What if… Storm had the power of a Phoenix? follows Storm when she is substituted by Fénix in place of Jean Gray in Uncanny X-Men #100. Although Storm-Phoenix’s intentions are good-she wishes to protect nature throughout the world-, her media turn into villains when humans refuse to follow her rules, so the X-Men have to stop her.

Considering new hosts for the Phoenix Force is always an interesting thought exercise. Of course, there’s nothing wrong with Jean Grey’s run as Phoenix. However, she often underestimates Storm. In this comic, the X-Men defeat Storm with ease, but true fans know that this is just to keep the story short. She will surely be one of the most powerful hosts of the Phoenix. It’s a shame fans don’t get to see her on Earth-616.

3 What If… Secret Wars Protagonists: 25 Years Later… A New Generation of Heroes Arrives!

Set in a universe 25 years after Marvel’s most iconic heroes were trapped on Battleworld, this comic shows what would have happened if no one left. Rather than return to their Earth, all of these characters settle on Battleworld, get married, and even have children.

What if? #114 features several original characters whose abilities are a mix of their parents. For example, Clinton Barton Jr. is the son of Hawkeye and She-Hulk, so he is a great archer with a lot of strength. Kendall Logan can control the weather like her mother Storm, but also heals faster like her father Wolverine. These are just two examples of the dozen interesting characters missing from Earth-616.

2 What if… Magik became the Sorcerer Supreme?

What if? with great Power introduces Illyana Rasputin, aka Magik, who goes from being a near-feral girl recently freed from Limbo to becoming Doctor Strange’s protégé. Though initially distrustful of Strange, Magik learns to trust him as she trains her to become her predecessor.

One of Marvel’s greatest sorceresses, it’s not uncommon to imagine Magik as the Sorcerer Supreme. After all, the mutant did train with Doctor Strange on Earth-616, but only until she was an adult. What if? magick presents a universe in which Illyana harnesses the full potential of her magical abilities.

1 What If… Iron Man Lost The Civil War?

One of the stories of What If? Civil War includes an alternate universe in which Iron Man and Captain America talk rather than fight in relation to the Superhuman Registration Act. In this issue, Tony and Steve meet midway. They decide to have Steve oversee the Act so the government isn’t the only one with the floor.

A peaceful conversation doesn’t seem like an exciting ending, especially considering that Civil War is one of Marvel’s biggest crossovers. However, he saved Steve from dying in prison, making the events of The death of the Captain America. This tears Tony apart, who cries in front of Uatu as he realizes what could have been in the last few pages of What If? Civil War.