Martha Stewart nuances Ina Garten’s advice to ‘cope’ with the pandemic

ads

More about: martha stewart Martha Stewart seems unable to be faithful to a hairdresser The best star photos of the week: dynamic duos! Snoop Dogg with Martha Stewart and more Martha Stewart meets ‘cute’ Pete Davidson on a night without Kim Kardashian Martha Stewart confirms she has a boyfriend

Martha Stewart would rather spill the tea than drink a cosmo during these trying times.

Celebrity chef Ina Garten commented on Reese Witherspoon’s Instagram earlier this month that her formula for “coping” with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic was to drink “bigger cosmos,” but Stewart made it clear she doesn’t endorse that. tactic.

“I don’t agree with drinking to deal with things like the pandemic,” the convicted felon told People on Wednesday. “To me, that’s not charming.”

Instead, and ironically, the 80-year-old Stewart would rather launch a wine (he introduces Martha’s Chard in association with the 19 Crimes brand) than drink.

“For me it is to continue working very hard, to be as productive as possible, to enjoy my grandchildren,” she told the magazine.

It’s unclear how potential customers of Stewart’s wine will feel about her shading her choices.

The lifestyle guru shared that she’s “not a big drinker” and “never” has been. You’ll only have a glass or two of wine with dinner, but you’ll add ice cubes to make it last longer.

As for Garten, 73, he is happy watching a TV show and drinking his cocktails.

The Barefoot Contessa went viral in April 2020 for her huge cocktail.inagarten/Instagram

“In a pandemic, I do what I can,” Garten said on Witherspoon’s Instagram.

Although she also went viral for her huge cocktail video in April 2020, the Barefoot Contessa told Page Six that, like Stewart, she’s not really a big drinker.

“I think I spend more time talking about cocktails than I do drinking them,” he laughed. “I have a glass of wine and that’s basically all I need, and a cocktail every now and then.”