Mark Wahlberg is a boxer turned priest

after brand new Uncharted next February 11, Mark Wahlberg will continue his collaboration with Sony Pictures through Father Stu, where he will play a boxer who ends up becoming a priest. It is a story based on true events that deals with the life of Stuart Long, a prolific fighter who gave up everything when he felt the call of God.

Accompanying Wahlberg we find Mel Gibson, who will occupy the role of father of the protagonist and Theresa Ruiz (Narcos: Mexico), being Long’s girlfriend. The incorporation of Ruiz in that role suggests that the film will also delve into the life of Stu, before the spiritual and radical change of his life. However, the details of the plot are an absolute mystery, Mark Wahlberg has been trying to carry out this project for years, since it is a personal story of which The actor spoke like this in 2016:

“He was a very tough guy as he was a fighter, a soccer player… anything but a spiritual guy. He found his calling and decided, after falling in love with a woman, that he wanted to be a priest. He suffered from this horrible muscle wasting disease, but he was still ordained a priest and passed away, but not before he was able to inspire thousands and thousands of people.”

Initially the manager Father Stu was going to be David O Russell, with whom Wahlberg has already met in fighter, another boxing story alongside Christian Bale. However, the script rosalind ross so dazzled the actor that the film will be her debut as a director.

Stiff competition at Easter

Father Stu will hit theaters on April 14, Holy Friday. A premiere in the appropriate calendar, taking into account the religious character of the biopic. The competition that weekend will not be easy, because Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets It will arrive in the same week and everyone knows the media pull it has the universe created by JK Rowling. It will come in April too. ambulance, the action thriller by Michael Bay and The Northman, the Viking story filmed by Robert Eggers.

Mark Wahlberg has been nominated twice to Oscar, one as a producer of fighter and another to Best Supporting Actor in infiltrators. Perhaps this new interpretation will give him back a decline in a new acceptance by international critics, who have harshly criticized many of the productions in which the Boston actor has participated in recent years.