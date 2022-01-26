Mario Kart 8 Deluxe confirms extensive maintenance

An interesting message related to one of the most beloved franchises by nintenderos returns to us. It is indeed about Mario Kart and a new maintenance period.

In the post below, we can see the announcement of a new official maintenance schedule for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. It has been confirmed by Nintendo of America and it is expected for this morning, from 1:30 to 6:00 in the morning (Central European time). It is unknown what this upkeep will do, but it is certainly very extensive and unusual.

We will be attentive in case any news is released. In the meantime, here is the message:

On Jan. 25 from 4:30 PM to 9:00 PM PT, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe will undergo expected and standard maintenance. Online Play features will not be available during this time. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.https://t.co/W7SJlsUtsE —Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 25, 2022

What do you think? Feel free to share your opinion in the comments.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe continues to kill

