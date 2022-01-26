Marcelo Méndez, first coach dismissed in Clausura 2022

The Athletic Saint Louis He reported this Wednesday on his social networks that he fired the Uruguayan coach Marcelo Mendez after the first three days of the tournament Closure 2022 of the MX League.

“We thank Marcelo and his coaching staff for all the work done from his first day at the institution until today. We wish the professor Marcelo Mendez and to all your work team, success in your next steps,” the team from Potosí wrote in a statement.

Méndez arrived last June at the Mexican branch of Atlético de Madrid to direct the opening 2021 in place of his compatriot Leonel Rocco.

The Uruguayan strategist’s main task was to classify San Luis for the first time leaguesomething he was close to achieving by leading his team to lose in the playoff against Santos Lagoon.

But nevertheless, Mendez failed to continue the positive results in this Closure 2022in which he led San Luis to three defeats in their first games and to move to last place in the standings.

The string of falls have at saint Louis as the main candidate to finish for the second consecutive season in the last place of the quotient table that previously defined the team that descended and now forces them to pay a fine of about 6 million dollars.

Marcelo Mendez failed to lift San Luis, despite having quality South American reinforcements like the Argentine Rubens Sambueza, who last year was the player with the most assists in the League.

In addition to Sambueza, the Potosí directive hired the forwards, the Uruguayan Abel Hernández and the Venezuelan John Murilloand kept the Argentine in the squad German Berteramechampion of the scorers in the Apertura.

San Luis added in the statement that Rafael Fernandez, who held the position of director of methodology, will be the interim coach in what they analyze the best option to be the new coach.

San Luis will return to activity in the Clausura next Saturday, January 5, visiting the America on the fourth day of the Clausura.

